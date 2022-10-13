Europa hits and misses: Bukayo Saka bringing his own winning mentality at Arsenal

For the second game in a row, Bukayo Saka scored the winning goal for Arsenal in trying circumstances.

Five days after his late penalty earned a victory over Liverpool, Saka found a first-half winner against a tricky Bodo/Glimt side who had won their last 14 European matches at home - albeit through fortunate circumstances in a far from convincing display.

Image: Saka's fortunate header bounces past the Bodo goalkeeper and into the net

Saka doesn't need reminding about the importance of big moments, his Euro 2020 final penalty miss for England is proving to be the ultimate education of that, but the hallmark of a champion is producing those occasions regularly. He is doing that.

His goal in Norway on Thursday night is his fourth goal in seven consecutive starts for Arsenal. The "champion mentality" - which is what one Arsenal scout described him as having at the age of eight - is coming through on the pitch and in his personality.

"To win is the most important thing for me," Saka told BT Sport after the game. "I'm a big believer of being a team player, if we do that [win], I'm leaving the pitch happy."

Saka even went so far to say how Bodo/Glimt lacked that same mentality as they spurned chance after chance against the Gunners. "This is football, if you don't score you get punished," he added. "We've had games like that and left the game feeling hard done by. You quickly learn that this is football."

Image: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, right, celebrates scoring their side's only goal of the game

Many at Arsenal have mentioned how Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko brought a "winning mentality" over from Manchester City. It turns out Saka either already had that in abundance or is benefiting from this new culture.

Eleven wins out of 12 so far this season for Arsenal. The longer they keep Saka fit and firing, the more successful a season they will have.

Sam Blitz

Image: Scott McTominay scored a late winner for Man Utd

There was a clear feeling of frustration around Old Trafford as the clock ticked past 90 minutes. Some fans had already headed for the exits. Others were still debating the wisdom of sending on Scott McTominay for Casemiro when Manchester United desperately needed a goal.

But the Scot was the surprise match-winner deep into injury-time, finally finding a way past the inspired Francis Uzoho in the Omonia Nicosia goal. After banging at the door all night, United finally got in.

Snatching victory against a side sixth in the Cypriot league is hardly something to shout about - but afterwards Erik ten Hag was quietly satisfied with his team's display. "I'm not concerned," he said when asked about only scoring the solitary goal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag praised his team for their perseverance, as they secured a 1-0 win against Omonia Nicosia with a stoppage-time winner

Yes, the finishing could have been sharper, he admitted. But 34 shots at goal, against a side defending deep, and compact all night underlined for him his side's perseverance and continuous creativity to try to find a way through. And in the end, for the fourth game in a row, a sub scored for United. Further evidence for him of a growing unity and squad mentality.

A draw would have been far from ideal. Embarrassing in the eyes of some. But the win gives United hope of topping their Europa League group. Again, it is a long way from the illustrious achievements of previous United teams to grace this stadium but progress in this competition would be another step forwards for Ten Hag's group.

The defeat to Manchester City was a wake-up call of how far United are away from the top of English football right now. It's going to be a long road back. Perspective and patience will be key. Ten Hag and United needed both on Thursday night but got what they needed in the end.

Peter Smith

Image: David Moyes' West Ham beat Anderlecht on Thursday night

West Ham reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season and are now very well-placed for another long European run.

The group winners will advance to the last 16, while whoever finishes second will play an additional two matches in a play-off against the sides that come third in the Europa League.

Moyes has mastered the art of using Thursday nights to get his Hammers squad up to speed and, following a sixth win in seven in all competitions, momentum is building in east London.

Image: West Ham raced into a comfortable two-goal half-time lead

The Scot isn't taking any risks, removing Angelo Ogbonna in the first half as a precaution while Lucas Paqueta was taken off at half-time on a booking. There is now depth to this group and after a shaky start to the campaign, we are seeing the fruits of Moyes' rotation in this competition.

Said Benrahma buzzed around menacingly after his free-kick injected confidence into his play. When Paqueta was withdrawn, Pablo Fornals picked up the fight.

On the flanks. Vladimir Coufal and Emerson aren't noticeable downgrades, Declan Rice wasn't missed in midfield, Gianluca Scamacca wasn't needed but both were brought on to maintain standards during a second half that had drifted.

Stiffer challenges lie ahead in Europe, of course, but with summer signing Nayef Aguerd on his return from injury, all the signs are pointing towards another season of real substance on multiple fronts.

Ben Grounds