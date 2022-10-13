Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal: Bukayo Saka's lucky header gives Arsenal slender Europa League win

Bukayo Saka's fortunate goal maintained Arsenal's 100 per cent Europa League group stage record with a 1-0 win at Bodo/Glimt, but the out-of-sorts Gunners were lucky to escape with victory in northern Norway.

Playing on an artificial surface in the cold environment of a fishing city just north of the Arctic Circle, Mikel Arteta's side largely struggled to fashion chances - but Saka literally kissed the Gunners in front, without knowing too much about it, in their only effort on target of the match.

"I think it came off my lips!" said Saka to BT Sport after the game - but his teeth will have probably been chattering for much of the rest of the game.

Image: Saka's fortunate header bounces past the Bodo goalkeeper and into the net

Bodo could and should have equalised in both halves, with Amahl Pellegrino and Runar Espejord guilty of spurning multiple opportunities in front of a sell-out crowd for the minnows, but let Arteta's Gunners off the hook.

The result means Arsenal stay top of their group on nine points and know at least a point at home to PSV Eindhoven next week will seal a top-two place, even if the coveted group winners' spot and an automatic route into the last 16 would not yet be assured.

How Arsenal edged past Bodo

Another rotated Arsenal side came out to a raucous home crowd in an eight-degree chill, a temperature twice as cold as London, and the visitors struggled on the artificial surface against a side with 14 consecutive European victories at home.

Player ratings Arsenal: Turner (7); White (6), Saliba (6), Holding (7), Tierney (7); Lokonga (6), Odegaard (7), Vieira (6); Saka (7), Nketiah (6), Nelson (6)



Subs: Xhaka (7), Martinelli (6), Marquinhos (6), Tomiyasu (7), Partey (n/a)



Man of the match: Matt Turner

The only real effort on goal before their opener came through Albert Sambi Lokonga, who fired wide of goal from the edge of the area.

Arsenal's opener eventually did come as Lokonga fed Saka in the right channel of the box - and while his first effort was blocked by a defender, the rebound bounced off his face and deceived the Bodo goalkeeper by dropping into the net.

Saka should have doubled the advantage when Martin Odegaard, playing in his native Norway for the first time since he was 15-years-old, fed the England winger in the box but he rushed his shot which flew past the near post.

Image: Saka's scrappy finish gave Arsenal the lead

Bodo provided a reminder of their threat before the break as Ola Solbakken flicked on a long ball and played Pellegrino clean through on goal.

The top scorer in Norway's top flight left home fans aghast as he got his bearings all wrong to put the simple chance high and wide - the striker spurning an opportunity to give the stubborn Norwegian side a deserved route back into the game.

Bodo kept the pressure on Arsenal throughout the second half, with the Gunners failing to register a significant chance on goal after half-time.

Pellegrino was played through once again down the left after Lokonga's poor pass in midfield and, while the Bodo forward got his shot on target, Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner parried his effort easily.

Image: Bodo/Glimt spurned multiple gilt-edged chances in front of a sell-out crowd in northern Norway

Solbakken then curled just over Turner's bar after taking on Kieran Tierney down the Arsenal left - but the best chance of the half fell to Espejord.

The Bodo left winger caught onto Hugo Vetlesen's lay-off inside the box but could only fire over. His manager Kjetil Knutsen fell to his knees in despair, such was the significance of the chance.

Arteta was forced to bring on the likes of Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey to gain more control against a rampant Bodo side, and while the result was achieved, it was done with some struggle.

Arsenal need to improve for tougher away battles

Analysis from Sky Sports football journalist Sam Blitz:

Three points, a spot in the Europa League knockout stages drawing closer, no injuries and 11 wins from 12 this season, Mikel Arteta has reason to be content after this latest win.

The conditions were not great with Bodo/Glimt's artificial pitch and considering Arsenal travelled 2,000 miles for a trip to play against a team with 14 European home wins in a row, Arteta will be relieved they have come away from this game unscathed and confident.

But the Gunners manager did, as he has done after every game this season, say his side still can be better. "Happy, but we have to improve a lot, particularly in the second-half," he told BT Sport after this game.

While many have felt this is just a poker-faced tactic from a delighted manager, this time Arteta may genuinely feel some dissatisfaction.

Image: Arsenal will need to improve for tougher away matches coming up

Arsenal were second best in Norway as Bodo/Glimt's stubborn play and raucous support affected the Gunners. Simple passes were misplaced, opportunities were handed on a plate - but they weren't taken advantage of.

The Norwegian minnows made this game feel like a classic 'David vs Goliath' cup tie and Arsenal nearly failed the test. Four out of Arsenal's next six matches are away from home and better quality opposition, in particular strikers, will make the Gunners pay.

It is not the first time that Arsenal have been under pressure and come out on top, and the flip side argument is that this Gunners team is developing a back-bone in difficult moments and the 'sign of champions when not playing well' cliché will likely emerge from its fanbase.

"Really happy with the win against a team that has won 14 games consecutively here," said Arteta. "It's not a coincidence and we knew we were expecting a really tough night here.

"We made a lot of changes again but I'm delighted to find a way to win football matches every three days, under any circumstances it's a positive sign for the team."

The cold, weeknight Norwegian air will eventually blow over to the UK in the coming months. Arsenal need to be ready.

England squad watch: Saka and White develop understanding

Image: Arsenal and England winger Saka has four goals and four assists in his last seven Gunners starts

When you are at the top of your game, luck falls on your side and Bukayo Saka is hitting the right notes, form and fortune at the right time.

The lucky glance off his forehead resulting in the ball falling into the net means Saka now has four goals and four assists in his last seven starts for Arsenal.

Now the question is whether this record and form is enough for Gareth Southgate to start Saka over Phil Foden, also very much in the goals recently, against Iran on November 21.

Image: Ben White carries the ball for Arsenal at right-back

What might help Saka's cause is the emergence of Ben White as a reliable option at right-back. In the early exchanges of this match, White and Saka combined excellently down the right and an understanding is growing between the two - one that Southgate could benefit from this winter.

Both players were taken off in the second half, not for any dwindling influence in the game, but to keep them fresh for another big contest - a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds on Sunday.

The way the two England internationals are playing - do not be surprised if they are heavily involved in the action there as well.

Arsenal return to Premier League action on Sunday when they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds, with kick-off at 2pm.

The Gunners will then be back in Europa League action on Thursday October 20 when they host PSV in their rearranged Group A match, with kick-off at 6pm.