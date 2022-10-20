Fabio Vieira: The 'rebellious' wonder kid now plying his trade in the Premier League at Arsenal

“Vieira, woah. Vieira, woah.” The chant was ready-made. Of course, it was first heard in a different era, directed towards a different player. But Arsenal supporters have been efficient enough to recycle one of the club’s most famous fan songs and put it to good use.

Fabio Vieira is the beneficiary. His name, synonymous with one of the Gunners' most-loved and most-respected former players, rings around the Emirates Stadium as the 22-year-old summer signing rifles the ball into the back of the net from Gabriel Jesus' cute cutback. It's his second strike in Arsenal colours.

Europa League nights have been the midfielder's chance to shine so far this season. Against Bodo/Glimt in early October, the Portuguese youth international shone brighter than any other. His performance was mesmerising - a glimpse of why Arsenal was willing to part with £35m for his services. Likened, since, to the class possessed by former fan favourite Santi Cazorla.

Southampton

Arsenal Sunday 23rd October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

That result, a routine 3-0 victory, won't live particularly long in the memory of the club's renewed fanbase, such is their overfamiliarity with winning this term, but Vieira's performance will have solicited curiosity. It commanded his name to be chanted. It left the Emirates wanting more.

Sitting down to chat at Arsenal's training base in London Colney, Vieira isn't so much in his comfort zone. Traditionally a Portuguese speaker, tackling the intricacies of the English language is proving somewhat harder than gliding around a football pitch, spraying attractive passes at will.

Image: Fabio Vieira celebrates scoring against Bodo/Glimt, after being set up by Gabriel Jesus

"Easy words, please," he requested, with a smile.

"I only spoke English in school. But in my school, I'm a crazy kid, you know? I didn't like school and so I didn't learn a lot of English in my young age. I was rebellious. Maybe I was always waiting for the lunchtime to go to the pitch to play football with my friends. That's it.

"In the beginning it was difficult, but I do have a lot of Portuguese [speaking] team-mates here. But you need to learn, you need to talk with the other guys and try to learn as quick as possible."

Suffice to say getting accustomed to Arsenal's craft and style has come more naturally to the midfielder. A technician by trade, Vieira's ability on the ball is what initially drew a wandering eye towards the Porto Academy product.

Born in Santa Maria da Feira, just south of Porto, Vieira spent 15-years at his boyhood club before "the Brazilian guy" - Arsenal's Technical Director Edu - came calling. Yet, north London, and its vast cultural differences, haven't appeared to overwhelm the youngster. Quite the opposite. It's merely his new playground.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fabio Vieira's stunning goal against Brentford from all the best angles.

"Everyone welcomed me from the first day," he continued. "For me, it's very important to feel that confidence. I feel comfortable here. I feel good. I feel at home.

"I remember the first day when I came here to make the signing. Edu, the Brazilian guy, spoke with me to understand how is the club, how the people work here, the history of the club. Of course, it's a great club, a big club, everyone knows. I'm happy to be here."

On the pitch, Arsenal are going great guns. Top guns, even. They have won nine of their opening 10 games of a top-flight season for the first time in their history. They are just the sixth team in Premier League history to manage that feat - four of the previous five have go on to seal the title at the end of the season.

A wave of optimism has washed over the Highbury and Islington area in a way not seen since the unprecedented success of the Arsene Wenger era. While urging caution, Vieira explains how the players are thriving off the upturn.

"Everyone is feeling good because we are on top of the league. This is really good. Everyone is playing good and we all understand what the coach wants from us. We are very happy to be in first place, but it is early. The atmosphere is amazing at the stadium, we are very happy with this.

"At Arsenal, everyone has so much quality. All the players play good. So, the competition is high, you can always be better. For me, obviously the work is good but also to learn. I'm young, we have a young team."

Certainly, the atmosphere inside the Emirates, once depicted as quiet and unobtrusive, has gone up several notches over the course of the campaign. It's a direct result of Arsenal's early-season supremacy. And the players are profiting.

Is it time to believe the hype?

"Inside the club, including the supporters, they are feeling a lot. The passion, when we are on the pitch, we can feel the love. This is a special club. It can also be a special club for me.

"The most important thing is thinking game by game. We need to play game by game. We have to think only on the present. Yeah, of course, we are top of the league. In Europe as well. We want to win every game. In the final, we will see what can happen."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Leeds vs Arsenal in the Premier League.

The increased decibel levels are a sure-fire sign that this young Arsenal squad is impressing. The Gunners have averaged the youngest starting XI age in the league this season (24y 195d). But with youth comes energy and vibrancy.

They are the only team who have scored in every one of their league contests so far this season. To illustrate the point further, since May 22, Arsenal have won 14 games in all competitions - only matched by one club in Europe's five major leagues (Real Madrid).

The momentum swing is significant. The sun is shining on the red half of north London - something Vieira himself takes specific credit for.

"I play in Porto for 15 years. This is different culture, different weather. I think right now it is amazing. It's because of me, no? I come from Portugal and bring the sun," he jested.

Image: Granit Xhaka congratulates Fabio Vieira after scoring his first Arsenal goal vs Brentford

"This is my first big change. I'm here alone with my girlfriend and it's a different world. But we need to adapt. I think now, three or four months here, I'm good.

He continued: "It's more physical. It's different football. I have a plan for me to work on the gym, doing more physical stuff. Two times a week in the gym. In the last interview, I told three but it's two times. My mistake."

If the name hadn't immediately alerted, or indeed endeared, fans to Vieira's presence, the football has. Even with limited chances to show off his ability, he's seized the spotlight.

"I want to catch the opportunities," he eloquently put it.

"I really like him," former Arsenal stalwart Martin Keown said recently. "He's got great ability. He strikes the ball well. He's going from strength to strength." Only nine games into his Gunners' career, that's quite the acclamation.

"You see the quality every time he's around the box," Arteta said of his Portuguese protégé earlier this month. "He's a real intelligent player."

Vieira's craftsmanship has not gone unnoticed in the stands either. He never looks rushed, taking everything in his stride, including the adoption of a pre-owned Arsenal classic. "Ah, my song," his face lit up as he recalled the tune.

"Of course, when I hear that song, I feel happy for this. You can feel the love from the stands, they recognise you. They help you a lot for you to feel at home. I feel so happy when I hear my song on the pitch."

There's an elixir at Arsenal. Players are floating on confidence - streamlined by head coach Mikel Arteta. Belief is radiating around the place with infectious intent, in no small measure, thanks to significant results over bitter rivals Tottenham and age-old nemesis Liverpool in recent weeks.

Image: Mikel Arteta talks with Fabio Vieira as Arsenal hold onto a 3-2 lead against Liverpool

Vieira finished by talking about his blossoming relationship with the enigmatic Spaniard who's leading the charge.

"The communication is easy [with Arteta]. I like Mikel, he's a good coach. The way he talks with the players is amazing. Everyone understands what he wants. Everyone knows what he wants for the team. For me it's easy to play for a coach like this.

"Sometimes when I'm on the bench, you can see him. You can see him from the bench or from the pitch - very emotional, you know? But this is part of him. As a coach this is important. He only wants to help us and he wants the best for the players."

And at present, 'the best', is nothing short of what's being delivered.

Watch Southampton vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports Main Event from 1pm on Sunday; kick-off 2pm.