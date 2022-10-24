 Skip to content

Pep Guardiola: Man City manager hails 'whole package' Jude Bellingham and reveals Erling Haaland's World Cup break plans

Manchester City take on Jude Bellingham and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stages on Tuesday; Pep Guardiola has hailed the quality and mentality of the teenage England midfielder; the City boss also revealed what Erling Haaland's plans will look like during the World Cup

Sam Blitz

@SamBIitz

Monday 24 October 2022 19:05, UK

Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland during the game between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium
Image: Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland during the game between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola has hailed the quality of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham ahead of Manchester City's Champions League tie against him, describing the England midfielder as the "whole package".

Bellingham scored for Dortmund in the return Champions League group stage fixture at the Etihad Stadium last month, but City managed to complete a late turnaround to win 2-1.

The 19-year-old has now become a regular for Dortmund and England, with the midfielder set to play a key role at the winter World Cup for the latter - and Guardiola is certainly impressed with the teenager.

Bellingham scored for Dortmund against Man City earlier this season
Image: Bellingham scored for Dortmund against Man City earlier this season

"Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come. Maybe if he went to a top Premier League club, he wouldn't have got the minutes," said the City boss about Bellingham. "The best thing for young players is to play minutes.

"It's not just about the quality, it's about how he was leading and kicking and going to the referee, this guy is something special and has the mentality. He already is one of the captains [at Dortmund], the whole package is really good.

"He's already in the national team for England at 19-years-old, we know the quality he has. We will try to impose our game and win the game."

Pep: Haaland likely to spend WC break in Marbella

File photo dated 05-10-2022 of Manchester City&#39;s Erling Haaland. FC Copenhagen�s stand-in captain Viktor Claesson admits stopping Manchester City and the �killer� Erling Haaland is the toughest footballing task he has ever faced. Issue date: Monday October 10, 2022.
Image: Haaland has 22 goals for Man City already and will get a month off for the World Cup break

Bellingham will reunite with former Dortmund team-mate Erling Haaland in Tuesday's Champions League tie and unlike the England midfielder, the City striker will not be going to this winter's World Cup in Qatar.

Haaland's Norway failed to qualify for the tournament, meaning the City forward - who already has 17 goals in 11 Premier League games so far this season - will be rested while the World Cup is going on.

Guardiola announced that Haaland is likely to spend time in Marbella during his time off - and says the manner in which the striker manages his body during that time will depend on how he performs post-World Cup.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his team are hoping to top their group as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

"He will be in Marbella for sure, or in Norway. It depends on how he behaves in Marbella as to how good he is for the second half of the season.

"I'm pretty sure he will love to be at the World Cup and maybe the next one or Euros he will. But he has a house in Marbella [and could] go there, play golf. Hopefully he doesn't drink much, eat much and come back fit."

What are Man City playing for in Dortmund?

Man City have already qualified for the knockout stages and can win the group if they avoid defeat at Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

