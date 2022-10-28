Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss warns 'emotional' Jesse Marsch will fire Leeds up for Anfield clash

Jurgen Klopp says "emotional" Jesse Marsch will have Leeds fired up for their clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

The Yorkshire outfit, 18th in the Premier League, have suffered defeats in each of their last four matches in an eight-game winless streak and Marsch has said he is "sick" of losing.

Liverpool have had problems themselves this season, with a record showing only four wins from 11 league games and three losses leaving them eighth in the table.

Klopp has talked up Saturday's opponents and feels Leeds will be spurred on by their manager to achieve a big result at Anfield after struggling in recent weeks.

"When we talk about our situation, how can we improve it, it sounds like we just have to play better and then - ah, there's still an opponent," said Klopp, ahead of Saturday's game at Anfield, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

"And Leeds are really going for it, Leeds are super lively, super aggressive. I think Jesse at Salzburg, Leipzig was a lot of high press, stuff like this. Now it's a lot of midfield press, make spaces really small, going for counter-attacks, a lot of really good players, talented players.

"(Patrick) Bamford is back, then (Jack) Harrison, (Brenden) Aaronson, speed and desire, then they have real machines. I'm not sure (Tyler) Adams can play, but if he can, another hard, hardest worker in midfield. So there's a lot to like about this team. And they have no result the last six, seven games, no real result.

"So they will be here. And I heard Jesse Marsch saying he is sick of losing, and he's already very emotional on the touchline. He's obviously in the dressing room pretty lively. So he will set them on fire."

'Liverpool will be different after the World Cup'

Klopp, whose side bounced back from a shock 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest with Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League win at Ajax, was asked if he expected a different Liverpool after the World Cup in Qatar that gets under way next month.

The German stressed there were "a lot of ifs" and that currently his interest was in the picture at present.

Liverpool have had a number of players out injured, and regarding things post-World Cup, he said: "Yes, we will be different, we will have trained, we will have players back. But it depends - how do players come back from the World Cup? I have no idea about that.

"If they all come back healthy from the World Cup...if they all go out early, have a break and can then train with us for three-and-a-half weeks, that would be absolutely outstanding!

"But that's a lot of ifs, and I'm not interested in this moment in Liverpool after the World Cup, I'm interested in Liverpool tomorrow."

The World Cup starts on November 20, and when asked if there was any sense of players starting to think about the tournament or protect themselves, Klopp said: "Usually the World Cup is in the summer, and the big finals are in the summer as well, so if you are involved in a final...there's no player who thinks in that moment about the World Cup a little bit later, they want to win that final.

"And if the last matchday is the decisive day for qualifying for the Champions League, for staying in the league, there is no player I know, I ever met, who would then think 'be careful'. Because the players I know, and our players for sure, are one thousand per cent committed with us here.

"But when everybody is now starting asking, then in that moment the process starts, that's normal. I don't say it will have a massive impact, but then you start thinking about it."

Naby Keita is among the Liverpool players recovering from injury and Klopp also said it "will be tight" with regard to the possibility of the midfielder being involved for the Reds before the World Cup.

Fabinho has been widely considered one of the leading No 6 midfielders on the planet for several years but appears to be struggling this season - the question is why?

Sky Sports examines what's been behind the Brazilian's slow start to the season ahead of Saturday's visit of Leeds.

If Jesse Marsch can convince Leeds to remain playing with attacking bravery despite their eight-game winless run, there could be goals for them at Anfield. Marsch feels the underlying numbers showcase that his Leeds side are doing plenty of things right despite their winless run. I can see his point.

And this might be a nice fixture for Leeds with expectations very low as the path to Alisson's goal has become far more welcoming this season.

Although Liverpool are facing a similar average of shots per game as last season, the shots they do face tend to be big chances as teams are getting pretty savvy at attacking the space vacated by Liverpool's rampaging full-backs. Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Wilfred Zaha and Marcus Rashford have all showed opposition teams the way at getting at Liverpool's aggressive risk-reward defensive structure. Leeds will try and follow suit.

The average expected goal figure of Liverpool's shots faced is the highest of any Premier League team this season while they have given up the joint-most big chances (as defined by Opta). The markets have cottoned on to Liverpool's drop in defensive numbers though and the offering of 8/13 with Sky Bet for both teams to score is on the skinny side. It's time to get greedy then and to consider backing Leeds to score two or more at 11/4.

With Leeds fancied to score multiple goals, the match prediction has to take Liverpool on at the prices.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-2