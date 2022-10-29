Women's Super League: Manchester United continue winning start with victory at Everton

Manchester United beat Everton 3-0 to maintain their flawless start while Chelsea kept pace with victory over Aston Villa as Tottenham, Man City and Reading also won.

Manchester United maintained their flawless start to the Women's Super League season with a comfortable 3-0 win at Everton.

Nikita Parris, Leah Galton and Hayley Ladd were on target for Marc Skinner's side as they remain unbeaten, having won five games from five so far this season.

United were looking for a response having been beaten on penalties by Championship side Durham in the League Cup on Wednesday, and they eased to the three points.

They took the lead after just 13 minutes when Parris poked the ball into the back of the net from a Galton header.

Galton beat both the goalkeeper and a defender to reach a long ball and pick out the unmarked Parris, who had an empty goal to aim at and made no mistake.

Having been provider for United's first goal, Galton turned goalscorer for the second when she received the ball some way out but weaved her way into the box before creating an opening to score past goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Ladd's goal in the 68th minute sealed victory for her side, with a first-time strike from the edge of the box into the top corner.

Skinner: We were ruthless when we needed to be

Image: Marc Skinner

Manchester United head coach Marc Skinner to the BBC: "The players were magnificent. To everyone, it's been a tough week as every team has experienced a three-game week. To finish it the way we have I'm so pleased.

"It gales one way so in the first half we were against that. I think we gave up a few opportunities we will reflect on but we have England's number one. When we need her she's magnificent.

"Hayley Ladd has the ability to find the net. A great position to take up where we needed her to be.

"We were covering spaces at the right times, pressing at the right times. I'm really proud of that. We were ruthless when we needed to be."

On Arsenal and Chelsea coming up: "It's the only choice we have. We want to pitch ourselves against the best. We know how tough it will be but that's what we're here for. That's where we aspire to be and we'll give everything to try and get the results from them."

Image: Chelsea manager Emma Hayes watches from the stands

Lauren James scored twice as Chelsea chalked up a fifth consecutive win by beating Aston Villa 3-1 with manager Emma Hayes watching from the stands.

Hayes is continuing her recovery from undergoing an emergency hysterectomy, but was at Kingsmeadow on Sunday for the first time since the surgery.

James scored her first goal for the club to put the champions ahead midway through the first half before Villa levelled through Rachel Daly.

However, a second from James two minutes into the second half restored Chelsea's lead and they quickly went two in front when the winger set up Sam Kerr.

Tottenham hammered Brighton 8-0 by scoring four goals in each half to pick up their third win of the season.

Molly Bartrip opened the scoring after just two minutes with a long-range strike before Nikola Karczewska stole the ball off goalkeeper Megan Walsh and rolled it into an empty net.

Ashleigh Neville and Drew Spence put the game beyond doubt by making it 4-0 by half-time and both scored another each to make it 6-0 with only an hour played.

Substitute Jessica Naz added a seventh just a minute later with a superb long range lob before netting a second from inside the area to complete a humiliating home defeat.

Manchester City picked up a third straight WSL victory with a 2-1 win over Liverpool at the City Football Academy.

Khadija Shaw scored the opening goal for City with her fifth goal in five WSL games before Katie Stengel robbed possession from Alex Greenwood on the edge of the penalty area before firing past Ellie Roebuck for Liverpool's equaliser.

Substitute Hayley Raso then scored the winner for the hosts six minutes from time as City as they battled to victory and condemned Liverpool to a fourth straight defeat in the Women's Super League.

Rachel Rowe was the hero for Reading scoring two late goals to seal her side a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over bottom side Leicester.

Leicester led for near enough 90 minutes thanks to Natasha Flint's long-range effort in the first half.

However, Rowe prodded home from a corner in the 90th minute to bring Reading level and the turnaround was complete two minutes later when the Wales forward struck from distance to stun Leicester.

The win sees Reading move up to ninth after picking up their first WSL win since February 6, while Leicester remain bottom and winless this season.

