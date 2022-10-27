Karen Carney, Eni Aluko, Katie Chapman are latest Women's Super League Hall of Fame inductees

Karen Carney, Eni Aluko and Katie Chapman have become the latest inductees into the Women's Super League Hall of Fame.

The three England internationals have been recognised for their contribution to the growth of the women's game, both on and off the pitch.

They follow in the footsteps of Fara Williams and Rachel Yankey, who last year became the first two members of the elite group, which also includes Chelsea manager Emma Hayes and former striker Kelly Smith.

Nicknamed 'The Wizard', Carney enjoyed an illustrious career which included nine seasons in the WSL with hometown club Birmingham City and Chelsea, as well as a stint at Arsenal.

Carney's 144 caps place her as England's third highest international appearance maker of all time, with her Lionesses career reaching its conclusion after the 2019 World Cup.

"It's weird, even though I received this for playing, I don't see my work for the league as done," the Sky Sports pundit said. "That's why I'm really honoured, but my work doesn't stop.

"We've got a duty to keep moving it forward in the way we broadcast the league and how we speak about it. It's a massive honour. It's really special so I'm grateful and humbled."

Aluko began at Birmingham before spells with Charlton Athletic and Chelsea. The most successful period in her career came when she returned to Chelsea for a second stint in 2012. During this time, she won two WSL titles and two Women's FA Cups.

Playing over 100 times for her country in multiple World Cups and European Championships, the former Lioness finished playing at Juventus before announcing her retirement in January 2020.

"The WSL is the top league in the world. I think it's seen as premium, in terms of broadcasting rights and professionalism for players," she said. "In terms of the full package, this is the league to be in. To be recognised as part of that history means a lot to me."

Chapman's career honours are almost unmatched, having played an integral role in central midfield for each team she represented, including Arsenal and Chelsea.

During her seven years in the WSL, she won four league titles, four FA Cups (10 in total across her career), as well as three Continental Tyres League Cups.

"Does this mean I'm famous?" Chapman joked. "It is an honour to receive this.

"I'd love to be a bit younger and play a bit longer. But I don't regret any of my career. The experiences I've had, I loved every minute of it."