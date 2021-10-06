WSL: Fara Williams becomes first player inducted into Hall of Fame to mark 10-year anniversary of Women's Super League

Former England international Fara Williams has become the first player to be inducted into the Women's Super League Hall of Fame.

Williams, who was awarded an MBE in the 2016 New Year Honours for services to women's football and charity, is England's record cap holder and has had an illustrious career.

In the domestic game, Williams took part in every season of the Women's Super League before her retirement this year, playing for Everton, Liverpool, Arsenal and Reading.

Widely regarded as one of this country's most gifted midfielders, Williams has been an integral part of every club she has played at, winning two WSL titles during her time at Liverpool.

Ahead of the current season, Williams' record of 147 appearances in the league was fifth overall, while she was fourth on the all-time list for assists (28) and second for the number of chances created (266).

The Women's Super League Hall of Fame expert selection panel agreed that Williams was a worthy inductee based on her achievements in the league, but also the impact she has had on the women's game during a career that spanned over 20 years.

"Induction into the Barclays FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame is the highest individual honour offered by the league and I am delighted that Fara is our first inductee," chair of the Women's Super League Hall of Fame panel, Kelly Simmons, said.

"She is one of those players that can do something special when you least expect it, and because of that, as well as having been an ever-present in the Barclays FA Women's Super League prior to her retirement, the panel was unanimous in her being inducted.

"Not only was she an incredible player, but she is a wonderful person, and she is fully deserving of her induction into the inaugural Barclays FA Women's Super League Hall of Fame. Congratulations Fara."

Three more individuals are to be inducted by lunchtime on Thursday, with extended interviews with all four inductees available to watch on the 'Inside the WSL' show on Sky Sports Premier League at 6pm.