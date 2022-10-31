When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?

With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.

Rangers and Celtic have both been eliminated in the group stages after disappointing campaigns.

For those left in the competition, here's all you need to know ahead of the last-16 draw...

When is the last-16 draw?

The draw will be held at 12pm on Monday, November 7, at the House of European Football at UEFA headquarters in Switzerland.

How does the draw work?

The eight group winners will be seeded for the last 16, meaning they will each be drawn against one of the eight runners-up from the group stages.

And just like in the group-stage draw, no side can play another team from their own country - so there'll be no all-England last-16 matches.

Image: The Champions League trophy will next be lifted at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on June 10

In each tie, the seeded side will be drawn away from home in the first leg, and play their second leg on home soil.

Who will be in the draw?

Bayern Munich*

Benfica

Chelsea*

Club Brugge

Dortmund

Inter Milan

Liverpool

Manchester City*

Napoli

Paris Saint-Germain

Porto

Real Madrid

*indicates sides who are guaranteed to be seeded in the last-16 draw

Who could still qualify?

Tottenham

Sporting Lisbon

Frankfurt

Marseille

AC Milan

Salzburg

RB Leipzig

Shakhtar

When will the games be played?

The first legs of the last 16 games will be played on the midweeks of February 14-15, and February 21-22 2023.

The second legs will be played across March 7-8 and March 14-15.

Beyond the last 16...

For those sides lucky enough to reach the quarter-finals, it's a free for all from then on - with no restrictions on who can draw one another.

The draw for the last eight and the semi-finals will be held on March 17, with the quarter-final first legs held on April 11-12 and the second legs on April 18-19.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on May 9-10, and the second legs on May 16-17. The Champions League final will then be held in Istanbul on June 10.