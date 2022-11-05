Julen Lopetegui: Wolves appoint former Spain and Real Madrid boss as new head coach

Wolves have appointed former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui as the club's new manager.

Lopetegui succeeds Bruno Lage, who was sacked on October 2 after winning just one of his final 15 games in charge.

He will begin work on November 14 when he officially takes charge at Molineux after Wolves' final Premier League game before the World Cup against Arsenal.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said: "Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves.

"Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla at the start of October, two years after guiding the La Liga club to a record sixth Europa League crown in 2020.

Wolves approached Lopetegui last month but the 56-year-old Spaniard rejected the move due to personal reasons, forcing the Midlands club to explore alternative targets.

Image: Lopetegui was sacked by Sevilla at the start of October

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale appeared on the verge of filling the vacant manager's position at Molineux until his last-minute commitment to the Championship club sent Wolves back to the drawing board.

Caretaker boss Steve Davis received public backing from chairman Jeff Shi to oversee first-team matters through to the end of the year but, with Wolves languishing in the Premier League relegation zone, efforts to sign Lopetegui were revived.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Nov 5: Brighton (h) - Premier League, 3pm

Nov 9: Leeds (h) - Carabao Cup, 7.45pm

Nov 12: Arsenal (h) - Premier League, 7.45pm

Dec 26: Everton (a) - Premier League, 3pm

Dec 31: Man Utd (h) - Premier League, 12.30pm

Jan 4: Aston Villa (a) - Premier League, 8pm

Jan 7: TBC - FA Cup third round

Jan 14: West Ham (h) - Premier League, 3pm

Jan 21: Man City (a) - Premier League

Feb 4: Liverpool (h) - Premier League, 3pm