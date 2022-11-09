Euro round-up: Jose Mourinho hits out at player as Roma draw, while Atletico Madrid lose again

Tammy Abraham scored his first Serie A goal since September as he waits to discover if he will travel to the World Cup with England - but he could not help Roma to a win over Sassuolo as the sides played out a 1-1 draw at Mapei Stadium.

Abraham - who will be eagerly awaiting Gareth Southgate's announcement of his 26-strong squad on Thursday at 2pm - thought he had sealed three points for Jose Mourinho's team when he leaped amid three defenders to head in a cross from Gianluca Mancini in the 80th minute.

However, Andrea Pinamonti equalised for Sassuolo with a swift counter-attack five minutes later.

After the match, Mourinho took aim at an unnamed player, saying: "It disappoints me because the effort the squad made was betrayed by one player because of an unprofessional attitude. He betrayed the effort everyone else made.

"I have already told him in the changing room, something I don't often do because normally after games I don't speak in the changing room. I had 16 players out there tonight and I was happy with the attitude of 15 of them.

Dzeko at the double as Inter thrash Bologna

Image: Federico Dimarco celebrates the first of his two goals for Inter Milan

Inter Milan came from a goal down to ease to a crushing 6-1 home win over Bologna, despite the visitors taking the lead in bizarre fashion when Riccardo Orsolini bounced a shot off the back of team-mate Charalampos Lykogiannis and into the net.

The visitors' joy was short-lived, however, as Edin Dzeko, Federico Dimarco and Lautaro Martinez struck to give Inter a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Dimarco and Dzeko scored their second goals of the game - either side of a Hakan Calhanoglu penalty - in the second half as Inter cruised to victory.

Meanwhile, Atalanta slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Lecce to record their second consecutive defeat.

Lecce had not won at home all season while Atalanta had not lost away, but Federico Baschirotto and Federico Di Francesco scored two minutes apart to flip the script for the hosts.

Duvan Zapata pulled one back for Atalanta before half time but the visitors were unable to get back on level terms.

The result leaves Atalanta fifth, one place behind Inter and one above Roma.

Slumping Atletico lose again

Image: Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid have just one win in their last seven games

Atletico Madrid slumped to a 1-0 defeat at Mallorca to continue their poor form, with Diego Simeone's side now having won only one of their last seven games in all competitions.

Vedat Muriqi scored Mallorca's winner after Antonio Sanchez fired a long-range shot that Jan Oblak palmed to Jaume Costa, who set up the Kosovo striker to tap into an empty net.

Atletico, who were eliminated from European competition last week, fell from third to sixth in La Liga and are now 13 adrift of leaders Barcelona.

Real Sociedad were one of the sides to move above Atletico as they won 2-1 at Sevilla, who are 17th.

Alexander Sorloth and Brais Mendez scored for the visitors either side of Ivan Rakitic and Tanguy Nianzou red cards as Sevilla were reduced to nine men before half-time.

Jorge Sampaoli's side rallied impressively to reduce the deficit through Rafa Mir just before half-time but were unable to salvage what would have been a remarkable point.

Elsewhere, Villarreal won their first match since Unai Emery departed for Aston Villa by claiming a 1-0 victory at Espanyol.

Quique Setien's first victory as Villarreal boss - and the team's first win in five matches - came courtesy of Benjamin Lecomte's own goal and moved them into eighth in the La Liga table.