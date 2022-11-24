Mick Beale: Rangers set to approach QPR for permission to hold talks with head coach

Rangers are expected to request permission from Queens Park Rangers to speak to head coach Mick Beale over the vacant managerial position at Ibrox.

If granted, it is believed Beale - who has a good relationship with figures at the club - would be interested in holding talks over becoming Rangers' 18th permanent manager, following the sacking of Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Monday.

However, it is understood the club are also considering other targets, with no official approach yet made for any one individual.

Image: QPR boss Beale returned to Ibrox to watch Rangers against Aberdeen last month

Gers sporting director Ross Wilson has been working through a thorough shortlist, with several names like Sean Dyche, Kjetil Knutsen and Gerardo Seoane also linked to the role.

It is understood QPR director of football Les Ferdinand will not block any official approach from Rangers, if the Ibrox board move for Beale - a stance the London club took when Wolves made their move for the 42-year-old.

Beale was part of Steven Gerrard's backroom team at Rangers that won the club's 55th top-flight title in 2021 before leaving for Aston Villa last November with Gerrard.

The Englishman then made his move to become boss at Loftus Road in the summer and turned down an approach from Wolves last month, citing 'integrity and loyalty' as the reason for turning the Premier League job down.

Image: Beale joined Aston Villa with Steven Gerrard last year before departing the club for QPR

Meanwhile, the Ibrox club are in discussions with the backroom team left behind by Van Bronckhorst.

Dave Vos, Roy Makaay, Arno Philips and Yori Bosschaart all joined last November, however, like previous managerial changes, it is expected those who arrived with the Dutchman will depart.

'Beale fits Rangers and knows the club'

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller believes Beale is one of the standout options to succeed Van Bronckhorst.

He told Sky Sports News: "There's loads of names that spring to mind.

"One for me that would be right at the top of the list would be Mick Beale. His name's been bandied about over the last month while Rangers have been toiling.

"I think he fits, he knows the club, he knows the players. There would be no surprises with him walking back into the building in terms of the demands and the expectations of the football club and he's started off his own journey as a manager pretty well as well so I think he'd be right at the top of the list."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd discusses who could replace Giovanni van Bronckhorst at Ibrox and the challenge that faces the new manager

Sky Sports pundit and former Rangers striker Kris Boyd believes Beale is one of the names in the running to take over from Van Bronckhorst.

"Whether it's big names trying to get a start in their managerial career like Steven Gerrard or managers trying to rebuild their reputation like Brendan Rodgers, to then get a move back down to England, I wouldn't rule anybody out," said Boyd.

"Rangers can't afford the Premier League wages that Sean Dyche or Ralph Hasenhuttl would have been on, but there is a special attraction to both big clubs in Scotland, the attraction of playing in Europe, and the opportunity to win trophies.

"The obvious one at this point would be Mick Beale. The Rangers fans remember what he did under Steven Gerrard, and they are extremely proud that he was part of the team that delivered (title number) 55 for the football club. There is an obvious connection there.

"Whether Mick Beale wants to leave QPR at this moment in time remains to be seen, he obviously turned down Wolves not so long ago.

"Whether that was the right move, or maybe he got wind that something was going to happen at Ibrox and was prepared to wait for that, we don't know. He will definitely be someone who is in the running."

December 15: Hibernian (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 20: Aberdeen (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 23: Ross County (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

December 28: Motherwell (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

January 2: Celtic (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

Follow every Rangers game in the Scottish Premiership this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free.

Want the Rangers latest? Bookmark our Rangers news page, check out Rangers' fixtures and Rangers' latest results, watch Rangers' goals and video, keep track of the Scottish Premiership table and see which Rangers games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Rangers as your favourite team.