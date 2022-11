Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal exploring a deal to sign former Manchester United forward

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo is a free agent after his Manchester United contract was mutually terminated last week.

United received an offer for Ronaldo from Saudi Arabia in the summer and were willing to accept the bid, only for the deal to eventually fall through.

Ronaldo says he rejected the move, which was worth around £300m.

If Al-Hilal can get a deal done, they will listen to offers for striker Odion Ighalo, whose contract is up in the summer.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

