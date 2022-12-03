League One and League Two goals and round-up: Sheffield Wednesday miss chance to go top

Sheffield Wednesday missed the chance to go top of Sky Bet League One after they were held to a goalless draw at Derby.

In a game of few chances, Owls goalkeeper David Stockdale denied David McGoldrick and Derby stopper Joe Wildsmith saved from Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the second half.

Wednesday are two points behind Plymouth, who lost to Port Vale on Friday, and one adrift of Ipswich.

Forest Green moved off the foot of the table with a dramatic 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Cambridge.

Striker Connor Wickham sealed the win from the spot in the third minute of stoppage time shortly after Saikou Janneh had cancelled out Josh March's first-half opener.

Rovers ended the game with 10 men after Corey O'Keeffe was shown a second yellow card as Cambridge protested the penalty decision.

Bradley Johnson's late equaliser prevented MK Dons from slipping to the bottom of the table after a battling 1-1 draw with fellow relegation strugglers Burton.

Victor Adeboyejo's 29th-minute penalty - his 11th goal of the season - put the Brewers on course for a precious win, but midfielder Johnson pounced with an 84th-minute header to rescue a priceless point.

Luke Leahy scored his fourth penalty of the season to set Shrewsbury on their way to a 2-0 win against Lincoln.

Skipper Leahy kept his cool to open the scoring from 12 yards after Jamie Robson had inexplicably handled in the box a minute before half-time.

Shrewsbury continued to improve after the interval and secured their first three points since the middle of October when Tom Bayliss netted on the hour mark.

A late equaliser from Accrington earned them a 1-1 draw at home to Oxford.

James Henry opened the scoring in the 58th minute but Stanley were rewarded for their efforts by Ethan Hamilton's long-range effort in the 84th minute.

Sky Bet League Two

Leyton Orient restored their five-point lead at the top of Sky Bet League Two with a 3-0 home win over Bradford.

QPR loanee Charlie Kelman broke the deadlock after 24 minutes when he latched onto a defence-splitting ball from Theo Archibald and the Londoners doubled their lead eight minutes later when the unmarked Tom James found the top corner from 20 yards.

Orient wrapped up a conclusive victory in the 85th minute when substitute Ruel Sotiriou, who had only been on the pitch for three minutes, applied the final touch after an effort had been blocked.

Northampton are now nine points adrift in third after being held to a goalless draw by Tranmere while there was late drama as fellow play-off chasers Mansfield secured a 2-1 victory over struggling Colchester.

Matt Bloomfield's side took a 10th-minute lead through Alex Newby but Will Swan headed in the equaliser in the 34th minute and another header from Lucas Akins in stoppage time earned the Stags the points.

New Crawley manager Matthew Etherington celebrated victory in his first match in charge thanks to a 2-0 success against Swindon.

Both goals came late on, with Nick Tsaroulla finding the net via a deflection in the 79th minute before Jack Powell scored from 40 yards after a mix-up in the Swindon defence.

There were nine minutes of injury time after Swindon's Saidou Khan was carried off with a serious-looking injury.

The top scorers of the day were Stockport, who thumped bottom-of-the-table Hartlepool 5-0 in the north-east.

Kyle Wootton struck twice inside 20 minutes and Paddy Madden, Callum Camps and Will Collar all found the net in the second half as County's former Hartlepool boss Dave Challinor returned to the Suit Direct Stadium for the first time.

Harrogate pulled away from danger and left Rochdale deep in it with a 4-1 victory at the Crown Oil Arena.

James Ball put Dale ahead early on but George Thomson quickly equalised from long range, Luke Armstrong added a quickfire double soon after half-time and Sam Folarin got a fourth in the 70th minute.

Theo Vassell, Ryan Watson and Callum Hendry all scored in the second half as Salford snapped a four-game winless run with a 3-0 victory at second-bottom Gillingham.

Will Randall's goal saw Sutton battle from behind to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with misfiring Carlisle at Brunton Park.

Ryan Edmondson opened the scoring for the hosts with his fourth goal in six games on the half-hour mark but Randall levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Ethan Chislett's second-half strike fired AFC Wimbledon to a 1-0 victory over Grimsby.