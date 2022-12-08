Sky Sports Cup - Rangers vs Hibernian: Malky Thomson insists his players can handle pressure of success

Rangers Women head coach Malky Thomson insists his players are ready to "embrace" the pressure of being favourites to lift the Sky Sports Cup.

They take on seven-time winners Hibs at Tynecastle on Sunday in the first SWPL game to be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports.

Rangers are four times semi-finalists in the competition while their opponents have won the trophy a record seven times.

Thomson, who led Rangers to their first SWPL title last season, is confident his players can handle the occasion.

"Success brings pressure, success brings expectation and it should," he told Sky Sports News.

"It's something that you should embrace and, certainly at Rangers, that's what we want.

"We want every day to be in a pressure environment, we want to handle it, get through it, and develop as a person.

Image: This will be Rangers Women's first cup final appearance.

"We've just got to make sure that everything that we've done from the start of the season we put into practice.

"We drown out all the noise, we keep a cap on it and we look forward to gradually and slowly building it up to Sunday.

"When it gets to that 10 minutes before kick-off and we're running on to the park we need to be ready to play."

Thomson made wholesale changes to his side for last weekend's SWPL match as they hammered Glasgow Women 10-0 to maintain their unbeaten domestic record this season.

They beat Spartans 4-0 to reach Sunday's final and Thomson knows he will have to let some of his players down when it comes to team selection.

Image: Rangers will take on Hibs in the Sky Sports Cup final

"The players are great, the players have got such a high standard that they set themselves," he added.

"They put a demand on each other and they also put a demand on us as coaches as well.

"The big thing that we do have is that we do have a strong squad that's got a depth about it.

"When we pick a team we have a strong bond and relationship between us and I'm sure there will be a few disappointed faces that won't play, but they'll all be together."

