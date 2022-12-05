Rangers vs Hibernian: All you need to know ahead of Sunday's Sky Sports Cup final

Rangers take on Hibernian in the Sky Sports Cup final on Sunday and here is all you need to know ahead of the huge clash at Tynecastle Park...

It is set to be a record-breaking match as Scottish Women's Premier League champions Rangers appear in the final of this competition for the first time, while Hibernian aim to claim the trophy for an unprecedented eighth time.

The match will also be the first SWPL clash to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Route to the final

Both teams got their campaigns under way in October and, after three matches apiece, are preparing to face off in the capital.

Rangers kicked off with a 5-0 win at Queen's Park before beating Motherwell by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals.

They then eased to a 4-0 victory over Spartans to book their place in the final for the first time.

Hibs reached the semi-finals with back-to-back 8-0 wins away to Hamilton Accies and Kilmarnock.

They then pulled off a shock 2-1 victory over Glasgow City in the semis, having lost 4-0 to Eileen Gleeson's side in the league.

The other big surprise of the competition came in the quarter-finals as defending champions Celtic lost to Spartans on penalties.

How can I follow the game?

Sky Sports News and the Sky Sports app will bring you build-up throughout the week with behind-the-scenes access.

The final itself will be the first SWPL game to be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Mix.

We will also bring you updates, highlights and analysis on our dedicated live blog on skysports.com plus developments on the move on our dedicated Twitter channel @ScotlandSky.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "We're thrilled to have secured Tynecastle Park for the 2022/23 final.

"The clubs and players have all spoken very highly of their experiences here, commenting on the incredible atmosphere that is created at Tynecastle which is well-known among fans of Scottish football.

"I'm also delighted that this will be the first match broadcast on Sky Sports since the announcement of our record partnership.

"Alongside Sky Sports and the two finalists, we look forward to a historic moment for the girls' and women's game."

What does the formguide say?

SWPL champions Rangers are undefeated in the league so far this season, but find themselves in second after back-to-back draws against Glasgow City and Celtic.

Malky Thomson's side have scored 58 goals in just 12 league matches and conceded just one, against leaders Glasgow City last month.

Hibs have had a mixed start to the season and sit sixth in the table after four wins and five defeats from 12.

At 24, Dean Gibson's side have conceded two more goals than they have scored so far in the league.

If they are to pull off a shock, they will need to do what has been seemingly impossible this season and break Rangers' defence.

With nine goals between them, Hibs will be looking to forwards Freda and Crystal Thomas to continue their form in this season's competition.

