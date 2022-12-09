Sky Sports Cup final: Hibernian 'must exploit Rangers' weaknesses', says Joelle Murray

Hibernian captain Joelle Murray wants her side to "exploit Rangers' weaknesses" in the Sky Sports Cup final on Sunday.

That might prove easier said than done for the defensive stalwart Murray who has been a first-team player at the club since 2004.

Rangers are in form, undefeated this season having only conceded a single goal, but Murray is convinced Hibs, who have won the competition a record seven times, can find a way through.

"We've got a proud history and tradition with this cup and this tournament so we want to continue that trend on Sunday," she said. "Rangers are coming into the game the form team but for a game like Sunday, form goes out the window.

"It's a one-off game and certainly we'll come here with a belief in our quality, trying to appreciate Rangers' strength but trying to exploit their weaknesses."

Hibs are sixth in this season's Scottish Women's Premier League, 17 points worse off than champions Rangers, but they recorded back-to-back 8-0 wins over Hamilton Academical and Kilmarnock on the way to the semis before shocking league leaders Glasgow City 2-1 in the semis.

"There's a cliché of 'play the game and not the occasion,'" said the 36-year-old Murray. "At my age, I have said that many a time in a team talk.

Image: Joelle Murray has been in Hibs' first team since 2004

"I think we've got a really good mix of players, young and old, who have experienced occasions like this, some who haven't, and I think we'll be fine.

'A historic moment in the women's game'

Image: Rangers won the first meeting between the sides this season 1-0

Win, lose or draw on Sunday, Murray thinks Sky sponsoring the tournament for the first time is a victory for women's football in Scotland.

"It's incredibly exciting. I think first and foremost Sky sponsoring the competition was fantastic and I think all the momentum through the rounds leading up to the final has been incredible.

"The exposure that the women's game in Scotland has received on the back of it has been so valuable and beneficial so it's been really exciting.

"Sunday will be a historic moment within the women's game in Scotland - the first game live on Sky Sports so to be part of that, for me personally, and for the club it's certainly a proud moment but it's a massive step in the right direction for the women's game as a whole in Scotland."

