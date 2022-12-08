World quarter-final predictions: Brazil to beat Croatia as Michael Oliver could be busy

The World Cup quarter-finals are almost upon us and our tipster Jones Knows takes to the prediction chair to dig out some juicy betting angles.

Croatia vs Brazil, Friday 3pm

Another Brazil cakewalk? Not a chance.

Tite's side were given the freedom of the pitch in the clash with South Korea, who played right into their hands with some questionable tactics and decisions to leave Brazil's dangermen one-on-one with their defenders.

Croatia, wily and savvy in these scenarios, aren't going to allow Brazil to play. With such jeopardy and high stakes on the line it should prove a busy afternoon for referee Michael Oliver, who has shown 13 yellow cards in his two World Cup outings. That thirst he has for cards should continue here with Brazil's team full of players capable of drawing cynical fouls. In their last 21 competitive fixtures, the opposition bookings total averages out at 37 booking points (using 10 for a yellow, 25 for a red) with 16 of those fixtures seeing the opposition rack up 30 or more booking points.

Those who are OK with taking very short prices should be interested in the 8/13 with Sky Bet on Croatia picking up more booking points than Brazil. The Europeans are an ageing side who possess little pace or trickery in forward areas as shown by their opposition being shown just three cards in this tournament. That is a safe play to consider but looking at those aforementioned numbers, the 40+ Croatia booking points at 100/30 with Sky Bet should give you a great run in the hope they stay in the game until the latter stages. In terms of the outright, I'd side tentatively with a low-scoring Brazil win.

Netherlands vs Argentina, Friday 7pm

This is a fixture that evokes memories of Dennis Bergkamp's winning goal in the 1998 World Cup. A goal you could watch on loop and not get tired of. Yet, a repeat of that piece of brilliance in what was a classic encounter is unlikely to be served up here based on how these two countries go about their business.

It's a defence first model and when both teams adopt this approach in a game, eyes have to be drawn to a low-scoring, cagey affair. The markets do mirror that but there are still options for punters to back value soaked angles. I'm going to be taking the 9/2 with Sky Bet for the game to go all the way to penalties. Just over 18 per cent of all World Cup knockout matches since 1998 have gone the distance and with this game screaming low scoring and very tactical, that 9/2 needs snaffling up.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-0 (Argentina to win on penalties) | BEST BET: Game to go to penalties (9/2 with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)

Morocco vs Portugal, Saturday 3pm

Prediction to follow....

England vs France, Saturday 7pm

Prediction to follow....