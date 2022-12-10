England to name unchanged line-up against France in World Cup quarter-final

England are expected to name an unchanged team to face France on Saturday night in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Gareth Southgate is set to keep faith with the team - and formation - which has served England so well to date, ending any questions over whether he would revert to a back three as he has often done against stronger opposition.

There had been questions over the fitness of Declan Rice coming into Saturday's game against the World Cup holders, but the West Ham midfielder trained on Thursday and Friday and will keep his place alongside Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson.

Raheem Sterling - who left the camp to return to England before their last-16 game against Senegal last weekend - will be included in the squad after he returned to Qatar on Thursday, but will be introduced from the bench if he does play any part in the game.

It also means Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka, who between them were involved in all three of England's goals against Senegal, will continue to play either side of Harry Kane, who is one goal off Wayne Rooney's all-time record.

Expected England line-up to face France: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Henderson, Bellingham, Saka, Kane, Foden.

'Bellingham's form behind keeping three-man midfield'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett in Qatar:

"In the past, Gareth Southgate has tended to go to five defenders, and three centre-backs, when playing the best teams in world football.

"That has been changed, I think, by the form of Jude Bellingham. He wants to keep three in midfield, he wants to keep Bellingham. It's a really positive note that he's going to go toe-to-toe with France, who we also expect to play 4-3-3.

"I think it's a good move from Gareth Southgate. You look at where both sides are strong, and okay - we know France are missing some players - but two they are missing are Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante, and they're significantly weaker in midfield as a result.

"With Bellingham, Henderson and Rice, England believe they have the better of France in that midfield, and that's where this game might be won or lost. They also feel France aren't as strong at the back as they have been."

It's the decisive question of the World Cup quarter-final between England and France: How do you stop Kylian Mbappe?

If Gareth Southgate and his players can come up with the solution - and are able to implement it - then they will have taken a huge stride towards the semi-finals.

But it is a question so many of France's previous opponents have failed to answer.

Mbappe has never lost a World Cup or Euros match he's started. He's scored nine goals and recorded three assists in those 13 games. It's a daunting record and testament to his talents.

Lionel Messi? Cristiano Ronaldo? Mbappe is the superstar for the next era. He's already scored as many World Cup goals as the Argentine and more than the Portuguese - and he's not 24 until two days after the final.

Gareth Southgate has called it the "biggest test" England could face at this World Cup. Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville says it's the "game of a lifetime". No doubt about it, Saturday's meeting with France is huge. Especially for the manager.

His England side have thrilled on their way to the last eight. Twelve goals scored - and by eight different scorers. But now it gets serious. The outcome at Al Bayt Stadium might well define their tournament. It might even define Southgate's tenure.

His decisions, although likely already made - his assistant Steve Holland revealed this week that their plan to stop Kylian Mbappe has been two years in the making - have been debated endlessly.

Will he use a back four or a back five? Which of his wide players will be chosen to support Harry Kane? Will he break up the three-man midfield that powered England past Wales and Senegal?

