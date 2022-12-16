Manchester United to end front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with TeamViewer

Manchester United are seeking a new front-of-shirt sponsor after agreeing to end their deal with German company TeamViewer.

A five-year deal was only signed with TeamViewer for the company to replace Chevrolet in March 2021.

TeamViewer's name will remain on United's shirts until a new sponsor is found.

A statement released by the club, said: "After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the club's shirt front sponsorship.

"Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market.

"Once a new shirt front partner is selected and takes on this role, TeamViewer will continue as a valued member of Manchester United's suite of global partners, providing Manchester United with remote connectivity solutions, until the end of the original contract term in 2026.

"Since July 2021, TeamViewer has benefitted from unparalleled global exposure as the most talked-about shirt front partner in world football, following the most visible launch for a football club partner in the digital era.

"TeamViewer's financial commitments to Manchester United remain unchanged whilst they remain the club's shirt front partner, after which their financial commitments will reflect their status as a global partner. No further announcement will be made until Manchester United has selected a new partner to replace them on the front of its iconic shirt."