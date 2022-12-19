World Cup: Man City pipped Chelsea and Man Utd to finish as top Premier League earners from tournament

Premier League clubs will receive a cash boost from FIFA after sending their players off to the World Cup as part of the governing body's Club Benefits Programme.

This entitles clubs who were represented by players in Qatar to around $10,000 (£8,200) for every day individual players were away on international duty.

Those who reached the final or third-place play-off earned their club around $370,000 (£304,000), while those who made the semi-final will earn around $320,000 (£263,000).

A quarter-final place would see a player make $280,000 (£230,000) for their club, while a round-of-16 payment equates to around $220,000 (£181,000).

Failure to progress from the group stages would still see a player earn $180,000 (£148,000) for their domestic side.

However, if a player has moved within the last two years - including on loan - then the money will be split between the clubs involved. For example, Lisandro Martinez may be a Manchester United player now but Ajax stand to make more money - around two-thirds - from his run to the final with Argentina as they held his registration for seasons 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Image: Lionel Messi's World Cup run will earn Barcelona some cash, despite him having left the club in the summer of 2021

This is why Barcelona will still make money from Lionel Messi's winning campaign, despite his move to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021.

Find out what your club earned from the figures below...

MANCHESTER CITY (£3.2m)

Image: Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez were key in Argentina's run to World Cup glory

Manuel Akanji (Switzerland)

Ederson (Brazil)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)

Ilkay Gundogan (Germany)

John Stones, Kyle Walker, Kalvin Phillips, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish (England)

Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

Nathan Ake (Netherlands)

Aymeric Laporte, Rodri (Spain)

Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus will bring in around £295,000 as former players.

CHELSEA (£2.3m)

Image: Mateo Kovacic reached a second consecutive World Cup semi-final with Croatia

Mateo Kovacic (Croatia)

Thiago Silva (Brazil)

Denis Zakaria (Switzerland)

Christian Pulisic (USA)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco)

Kai Havertz (Germany)

Mason Mount, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling (England)

Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)

Cesar Azpilicueta (Spain)

MANCHESTER UNITED (£2.2m)

Image: Harry Maguire played in every England game at the World Cup

Antony, Casemiro, Fred (Brazil)

Christian Eriksen (Denmark)

Raphael Varane (France)

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford (England)

Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Facundo Pellistri (Uruguay)

Tyrell Malacia (Netherlands)

Lisandro Martinez (Argentina)

Cristiano Ronaldo will still bring in more than £100,000 despite leaving the club during the World Cup.

TOTTENHAM (£2m)

Image: Harry Kane's penalty miss cost England against France in the quarter-final

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Denmark)

Ivan Perisic (Croatia)

Richarlison (Brazil)

Ben Davies (Wales)

Hugo Lloris (France)

Eric Dier, Harry Kane (England)

Rodrigo Bentancur (Uruguay)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal)

Cristian Romero (Argentina)

Son Heung-min (South Korea)

Tottenham will only take in around £74,000 for Richarlison but will be paid a fee for some former players, including Gareth Bale.

LIVERPOOL (£1.5m)

Image: Jordan Henderson was one of England's best performers in Qatar

Alisson, Fabinho (Brazil)

Ibrahima Konate (France)

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson (England)

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

ARSENAL (£1.3m)

Image: Gabriel Martinelli (right) made a big impact for Brazil off the bench in Qatar

Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli (Brazil)

Takehiro Tomiyasu (Japan)

Granit Xhaka (Switzerland)

William Saliba (France)

Matt Turner (USA)

Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, Bukayo Saka (England)

Thomas Partey (Ghana)

WOLVES (£1.3m)

Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Jose Sa (Portugal)

Hwang Hee-Chan (South Korea)

Raul Jimenez (Mexico)

Conor Coady (England)

LEICESTER (£1.1m)

Danny Ward (Wales)

Wout Faes, Timothy Castagne, Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

James Maddison (England)

Nampalys Mendy (Senegal)

Daniel Amartey (Ghana)

BRIGHTON (£1.1m)

Image: Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina

Kauro Mitoma (Japan)

Leandro Trossard (Belgium)

Robert Sanchez (Spain)

Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina)

Tariq Lamptey (Ghana)

Pervis Estupinan, Moises Caicedo, Jeremy Sarmiento (Ecuador)

FULHAM (£1.1m)

Harry Wilson, Daniel James (Wales)

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson (USA)

Joao Palhinha (Portugal)

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia)

BRENTFORD (£903,000)

Mikkel Damsgaard, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard (Denmark)

Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon)

David Raya (Spain)

Saman Ghoddos (Iran)

Christian Eriksen will have brought in extra money for Brentford as a former player.

WEST HAM (£820,000)

Lucas Paqueta (Brazil)

Alphonse Areola (France)

Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)

Thilo Kehrer (Germany)

Declan Rice (England)

NEWCASTLE (£746,000)

Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil)

Fabian Schar (Switzerland)

Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson (England)

ASTON VILLA (£665,000)

Image: Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez led Argentina to World Cup glory with his penalty heroics

Leander Dendoncker (Belgium)

Jan Bednarek, Matty Cash (Poland)

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Aston Villa will receive money for Jack Grealish's time at the World Cup as well.

EVERTON (£566,000)

Image: Everton will earn money from Richarlison's World Cup run

Jordan Pickford, Conor Coady (England)

Amadou Onana (Belgium)

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Senegal)

Everton will recoup around two-thirds of the £230,000 Richarlison earned during the World Cup.

CRYSTAL PALACE (£534,000)

Joachim Andersen (Denmark)

Jordan Ayew (Ghana)

Conor Gallagher will bring in around £77,000 following his year on loan from Chelsea.

LEEDS UNITED (£509,000)

Rasmus Kristensen (Denmark)

Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams (USA)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST (£394,000)

Remo Freuler (Switzerland)

Wayne Hennessey, Neco Williams, Brennan Johnson (Wales)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal)

SOUTHAMPTON (£345,000)

Armel Bella-Kotchap (Germany)

Mohammed Salisu (Ghana)

BOURNEMOUTH (£222,000)