Manchester United trigger contract extensions for Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred

Manchester United have triggered one-year options to extend the contracts of Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Fred to the end of the 2023/24 season.

It is also understood that the same action has not been taken for David de Gea's contract, with the club in positive talks with the Spain goalkeeper about a potential new deal.

Forward Rashford, who has been linked with Paris St Germain, is United's top scorer this season with eight goals in all competitions, and also netted three times during England's run to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Rashford and the rest of United will restart the Premier League season on December 27 as they welcome Nottingham Forest. But before that they take on Burnley in the Carabao Cup fourth round on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

More to follow...