Premier League: VAR has made six incorrect interventions this season with 42 deemed correct

Premier League video assistant referees have made six incorrect interventions this season, while 42 have been deemed correct by the Key Match Incident panel.

ESPN have reported one of the six mistakes includes the disallowed goal by Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal's defeat at Manchester United in September.

Arsenal were denied a 12th-minute opener by VAR after referee Paul Tierney used the pitchside monitor to disallow the Brazil forward's goal for a foul on Christian Eriksen by Martin Odegaard in the build-up to the goal.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gabriel Martinelli’s goal was disallowed at Manchester United by VAR for an earlier foul by Martin Odegaard

As part of a higher threshold approach, the independent panel also concluded there had been six missed VAR interventions from the wider pool of decision-making during the first 16 match rounds - 160 matches - of all KMI incidents so far.

It is hoped fewer mistakes will be made with the arrival of Howard Webb, who has started his role as chief refereeing officer at the PGMOL and is set to meet key personnel at Premier League and English Football League clubs in the new year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following a number controversial VAR decisions in recent weeks, we look at some of the most debated VAR calls so far in the Premier League this season

Webb, who refereed the World Cup final in 2010, is set to bring a greater level of transparency to the PGMOL after the 51-year-old received praise for the way in which VAR was used under his watch in the MLS.

PL applies to take part in trial for temporary concussion subs

The Premier League has asked football's lawmakers if they can take part in a trial which would see temporary concussion substitutions used from the start of next season.

Image: Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez took a heavy blow to the head their 4-0 defeat at Newcastle in October

A joint-application from the Premier League, MLS and Ligue 1 has been launched through FIFPro and the World Leagues Forum to the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

Medics at all 20 Premier League clubs have been consulted during the past four to six weeks over the current concussion protocols in place in the top flight, where a head injury assessment is carried out on the pitch and a permanent concussion substitution used if required.

Premier League medics are in favour of implementing temporary concussion substitutes where a player with suspected concussion would leave the field of play to be assessed in a private area and be temporarily replaced.

If that player passed the HIA, they would be allowed back onto the field. If the player in question failed the assessment, the change would become a permanent concussion substitute.

Several controversial incidents occurred at the World Cup where players suffered head injuries with brain injury charity Headway critical of Wales' handling of Neco Williams' substitution against England in a group fixture last month.

Image: Wales defender Neco Williams was initially allowed to play on having suffered a head injury against England at the World Cup

Williams fell to the floor after blocking Marcus Rashford's shot with the top of his head but passed FIFA's concussion test and continued before he was withdrawn before half-time. Headway used the incident to highlight the need for temporary concussion substitutions to be introduced.

Similar situations occurred in the Premier League before the mid-season break with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez being forced off against Newcastle after originally attempting to play on following a head injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd says Aston Villa should have taken off Emiliano Martinez as he appeared to pick up an injury against Newcastle

IFAB rejected calls to introduce temporary concussion substitutions at its annual general meeting in Doha this summer, stating the existing concussion protocols - that allow for additional permanent concussion substitutes - would remain in place with its trial extended until August next year.

A decision over whether the application from the Premier League, MLS and Ligue 1 has been successful is expected in March.

Dr Adam White, the Professional Footballers' Association's head of brain health, said: "Current concussion substitution laws put players health and safety in jeopardy.

"As the players' union we have long argued for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutes and, along with our global union colleagues at FIFPRO, we have previously urged IFAB to allow trials.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Matthew Upson says football's approach to concussions should be the same across the board, arguing that every competition should use concussion substitutes. The rule is not currently used in UEFA competitions

"Since then, we have worked with FIFPRO to co-ordinate this new approach to IFAB from unions and leagues, which reflects a growing consensus in this area.

"Again, we are urging IFAB to allow trials of temporary concussion substitutions to protect players and provide better support to all of those involved."

PL has no intention of following World Cup stoppage-time protocol

Image: The average length of a World Cup group-stage fixture was just over 101 minutes

While the recent World Cup saw large amounts of stoppage time added on at the end of fixture, the Premier League has no intention of following FIFA's protocols that captured every second missed due to a goal celebration.

The average match length for games in the Premier League this season has been 98 minutes and five seconds, compared to the average length of World Cup group stage fixtures, which was 101.34.

A review is ongoing around the use of semi-automated offside lines implemented at the World Cup and in UEFA competitions with the Premier League sending out a member of its staff to Qatar as part of FIFA technology working group but no final decision has been made yet whether to bring in that use of technology.

The Premier League has also issued a reminder to all clubs about player and manager behaviour after a rise in behaviour, particularly surrounding match officials during the first half of the season.