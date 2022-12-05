Liverpool vs Everton, Tottenham vs Manchester City to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in February

The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports on Monday February 13 as the latest broadcast picks are revealed.

The two teams are currently at different ends of the Premier League table but Anfield will be rocking for the Monday Night Football showdown.

There are two Friday Night Football fixtures to look forward to in February with Chelsea hosting Fulham on February 3 and on February 24 when Fulham are again in action as they welcome Wolves to Craven Cottage.

Image: Erling Haaland will be back in action for Manchester City in January and February

Another standout fixture during the month is Tottenham hosting Manchester City on February 5, meaning they will face each other twice in two weeks live in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

It is likely these fixtures will prove crucial in the shake-up at the top, with Manchester City currently five points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, while Tottenham occupy fourth spot and are pursuing a place in next season's Champions League at the very least.

Spurs' London derby clashes with West Ham on February 19 and Chelsea on February 26 will also be live on Sky.

December 30

Liverpool vs Leicester - kick-off 8pm

December 31

Brighton vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm

January 1

Tottenham vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - kick-off 4.30pm

January 2

Brentford vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm

January 3

Arsenal vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm

January 4

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm

January 5

Chelsea vs Man City - kick-off 8pm

January 13

Aston Villa vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm

January 14

Brentford vs Bournemouth - kick-off 5.30pm

January 15

Newcastle vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Arsenal - kick-off 4.30pm

January 19

Manchester City vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm

January 21

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.30pm

January 22

Leeds vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm

Arsenal vs Manchester United - kick-off 4.30pm

January 23

Fulham vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm

February 3

Chelsea vs Fulham - kick-off 8pm

February 4

Newcastle vs West Ham - kick-off 5.30pm

February 5

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds - kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs Manchester City - kick-off 4.30pm

February 11

Bournemouth vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.30pm

February 12

Leeds vs Manchester United - kick-off 2pm

Manchester City vs Aston Villa - kick-off 4.30pm

February 13

Liverpool vs Everton - kick-off 8pm

February 18

Newcastle vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm

February 19

Manchester United vs Leicester - kick-off 2pm

Tottenham vs West Ham - kick-off 4.30pm

February 24

Fulham vs Wolves - kick-off 8pm

February 25

Bournemouth vs Manchester City - kick-off 5.30pm (* subject to EFL Cup final participation)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - kick-off 7.45pm (* subject to EFL Cup final participation)

February 26

Tottenham vs Chelsea - kick-off 1.30pm

The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.

The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.

The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.