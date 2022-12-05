Liverpool vs Everton, Tottenham vs Manchester City to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in February

Liverpool vs Everton at Anfield to be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League on Monday February 13 in 2023; Tottenham to play Manchester City live on Sky for the second time in two weeks on February 5, while Spurs' home game against Chelsea on February 26 will also be live on Sky Sports
Monday 5 December 2022 14:03, UK
The Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton will be shown live on Sky Sports on Monday February 13 as the latest broadcast picks are revealed.
The two teams are currently at different ends of the Premier League table but Anfield will be rocking for the Monday Night Football showdown.
There are two Friday Night Football fixtures to look forward to in February with Chelsea hosting Fulham on February 3 and on February 24 when Fulham are again in action as they welcome Wolves to Craven Cottage.
Another standout fixture during the month is Tottenham hosting Manchester City on February 5, meaning they will face each other twice in two weeks live in front of the Sky Sports cameras.
It is likely these fixtures will prove crucial in the shake-up at the top, with Manchester City currently five points adrift of Premier League leaders Arsenal, while Tottenham occupy fourth spot and are pursuing a place in next season's Champions League at the very least.
Spurs' London derby clashes with West Ham on February 19 and Chelsea on February 26 will also be live on Sky.
December 30
Liverpool vs Leicester - kick-off 8pm
December 31
Brighton vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.30pm
January 1
Tottenham vs Aston Villa - kick-off 2pm
Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea - kick-off 4.30pm
January 2
Brentford vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm
January 3
Arsenal vs Newcastle - kick-off 8pm
January 4
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm
January 5
Chelsea vs Man City - kick-off 8pm
January 13
Aston Villa vs Leeds - kick-off 8pm
January 14
Brentford vs Bournemouth - kick-off 5.30pm
January 15
Newcastle vs Fulham - kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Arsenal - kick-off 4.30pm
January 19
Manchester City vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm
January 21
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.30pm
January 22
Leeds vs Brentford - kick-off 2pm
Arsenal vs Manchester United - kick-off 4.30pm
January 23
Fulham vs Tottenham - kick-off 8pm
February 3
Chelsea vs Fulham - kick-off 8pm
February 4
Newcastle vs West Ham - kick-off 5.30pm
February 5
Nottingham Forest vs Leeds - kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Manchester City - kick-off 4.30pm
February 11
Bournemouth vs Newcastle - kick-off 5.30pm
February 12
Leeds vs Manchester United - kick-off 2pm
Manchester City vs Aston Villa - kick-off 4.30pm
February 13
Liverpool vs Everton - kick-off 8pm
February 18
Newcastle vs Liverpool - kick-off 5.30pm
February 19
Manchester United vs Leicester - kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs West Ham - kick-off 4.30pm
February 24
Fulham vs Wolves - kick-off 8pm
February 25
Bournemouth vs Manchester City - kick-off 5.30pm (* subject to EFL Cup final participation)
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - kick-off 7.45pm (* subject to EFL Cup final participation)
February 26
Tottenham vs Chelsea - kick-off 1.30pm
The Premier League will resume on Boxing Day with the World Cup final taking place on December 18.
The Premier League's final day will be Sunday May 28.
Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will be held on Sunday February 26 and the FA Cup final on Saturday June 3.
The Europa League final will be played on May 31 in Budapest, the Europa Conference League final will be on June 7 in Prague and the Champions League final is scheduled for June 10 in Istanbul.