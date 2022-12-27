Beth England: Tottenham set to sign Chelsea striker and break British transfer record

Tottenham are close to signing striker Beth England from Chelsea for a domestic record fee for a British player.

The deal is worth a reported £250,000 and will break the current record, which was set by Lauren James' £200,000 move from Manchester United to Chelsea in 2021.

England is expected to complete the move when the transfer window opens next week.

The 28-year-old has scored 70 goals in 148 games for Chelsea, but has featured only six times this campaign.

England is keen to gain more regular football after losing her place in the England squad, with the World Cup coming up in the summer.

Image: Liverpool have re-signed defender Gemma Bonner

Former Liverpool captain and Women's Super League champion Gemma Bonner will return to the club for a second spell beginning January 1.

The 31-year-old defender led Liverpool to back-to-back WSL titles in 2013 and 2014 before leaving for Manchester City in 2018.

Bonner, who has been capped 11 times by England, said: "It's a pretty special moment for me. I still pinch myself when I'm coming into Anfield.

Image: Bonner is reunited with Matt Beard, who is in his second spell as Liverpool manager

"I'm super excited to be back and I can't wait to pull the shirt on again and get out there with the girls and get back playing for Liverpool.

"I was here for quite a while before and it was a hard decision to leave, but I think I always knew within myself that one day I would love to come back to Liverpool. Now the time feels right.

"One of the proudest things I've done is lifting those trophies, especially back-to-back.

"I have some incredible memories of my time here previously. Growing up as a Liverpool fan it probably means that little bit more. Seeing my shirt today with the name on the back again was almost a little emotional."