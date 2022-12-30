Rangers vs Celtic: Michael Beale excited for 'derby of all derbies' but doesn't fear the Hoops

Rangers boss Michael Beale says he does not fear Celtic as he keenly anticipates the "derby of all derbies".

The former Gers coach will be in the hot seat for the first time in an Old Firm game on Monday after returning to Glasgow from QPR last month.

Beale has won all four games since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst and is looking to reduce the nine-point gap to the Hoops at the top of the cinch Premiership.

"I am really looking forward to it," said Beale, who gave positive news on the fitness of striker Alfredo Morelos.

"It is the derby of all derbies I think. It is watched worldwide. It is a privilege to be involved in it.

"It is obviously the date I have been looking forward to the most since coming back into the club."

'Second is not good enough here'

Image: Michael Beale is preparing for his first Old Firm in charge of Rangers

Beale is wary that Celtic approach Monday's Old Firm meeting in superior form but is backing Rangers to frustrate the league leaders at Ibrox.

"At this moment in time, Celtic have had a better rhythm than us but we have to do whatever it takes to get the result. I'm hugely confident, it is Rangers at Ibrox," said Beale.

"We will meet them at the halfway line and go forward for the three points. We won't make a step backwards for Celtic or anyone who comes to Ibrox.

Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson believes the Ibrox side need to raise their level to have a chance of beating Celtic in the Old Firm clash to keep their title hopes alive

"This game means a lot, I feel the responsibility every day. We need the feedback from this game to improve and move forward, as second is not good enough here.

"I have no fear about playing this game, only excitement and wanting to see where my team is right now. I want the talking to stop. I want to play the game. In the media everyone is saying Celtic couldn't be any stronger - then what an opportunity it is for us to see where we are then."

Morelos and Colak expected to be fit

Image: Alfredo Morelos (left) and Antonio Colak are both expected to be fit for the Old Firm

Beale also provided an injury boost with strikers Alfredo Morelos and Antonio Colak expected to be fit for the visit of Celtic.

Colombia international Morelos had to come off in the second half of Wednesday's 3-0 home cinch Premiership win over Motherwell with a tight hamstring.

Beale said: "He came in yesterday and he felt better. Today he is on second day recovery.

"The team will train again tomorrow and as far as I can see at this moment in time, he will be available.

"Antonio (Colak) will be available as well. Kemar (Roofe) will be touch and go because he has done slightly less. He will definitely be available if Alfredo isn't."