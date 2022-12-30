Rangers vs Celtic: Who should start the Old Firm clash on Monday?

Rangers and Celtic go head to head at Ibrox in their second Scottish Premiership clash of the season, but who should start for the teams?

Ange Postecoglou's side dominated the first Old Firm meeting of the season with a 4-0 victory at Parkhead.

New Rangers boss Michael Beale will be aiming to avoid a repeat of that result and start clawing back a nine-point gap to their rivals at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

The Ibrox side have won every game under Beale, since his appointment at the start of December, however, have not celebrated victory in a league clash against Celtic since last August.

Pick your Rangers starting XI

Should Alfredo Morelos or Antonio Colak start for Rangers against Celtic?

Despite a positive start to his tenure at Ibrox, Beale has yet been able to find his best starting XI due to a lengthy injury list.

His biggest decision could come up front. Top scorer Antonio Colak is back from injury and Alfredo Morelos should also recover from a tight hamstring that forced him off in the win over Motherwell, so who do you think will lead the line?

Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield were on the bench for Wednesday's victory at Ibrox, would you recall the midfielders and should Alex Lowry keep his place after coming in on the left?

Pick your Celtic starting XI

Will Kyogo or Giorgos Giakoumakis lead the line at Ibrox?

Postecoglou has been consistent in his team selection so far this season with few changes to his starting XI.

New signings Yuki Kobayashi and Alistair Johnston are available for selection, but should they make their debuts in the cauldron of Ibrox?

There is a decision to be made upfront. Would you like to see Kyogo Furuhashi as the lone striker or is this a game for Giorgos Giakmoumakis to impress?

