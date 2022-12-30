Rangers vs Celtic: Michael Beale and Ange Postecoglou tactics ahead of Old Firm showdown

Rangers host Celtic live on Sky Sports on Monday - but how do the teams' current styles and form compare ahead of the blockbuster clash?

In this comprehensive tactics dossier, we run through everything you need to know ahead of the second Old Firm clash this term.

What's included Recent highlights

State of play

Historic results

Average formations

Attacking threats

Speed and forward momentum

Pressing power

Youth and experience

Regaining and losing leads

Passing combinations

Strengths and weaknesses

Player form

Recent clashes

September 2022

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the first Old Firm of the 2022/23 season as Celtic eased to victory over Rangers in the Scottish Premiership

Last season

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at all four Old Firm clashes between Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership from the 2021/22 season

What's at stake?

Both teams have played 19 games, with Celtic sitting nine points clear of Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

The Hoops are currently on a 12-game winning run, having won 18 of their 19 games - with a 2-0 defeat at St. Mirren in September tarnishing an otherwise perfect campaign in the league this term.

Image: Michael Beale was named Rangers boss in November after leaving QPR

In contrast, Rangers have only achieved four successive league wins at any stage this term - but would extend that to five consecutive wins under new manager Michael Beale with a victory at Ibrox on Monday.

Historic rivalry

It's one of the greatest rivalries in world football. The Old Firm have gone head-to-head 327 times in the league, stretching back to 1891. Of those, Rangers lead Celtic 126-112 for wins - with another 89 ending in stalemate.

Image: Here are Rangers and Celtic in the Scottish Cup final replay at Hampden Park. on July 3, 1909

The interactive table below includes every meeting dating back to the very beginning: A clash in the Glasgow Cup third round in October, 1888, with Celtic running out 6-1 winners.

The pendulum has swung several times in recent years, with the blue side of Glasgow reigning dominant in the fixture for two years until this calendar year.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

What's the style?

Michael Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst as Rangers boss during the World Cup break and has overseen four successive league wins since the restart.

The Gers primarily set up in a 4-3-3 formation under their former manager, but Beale has deployed a 4-2-3-1 system to date, packing central areas and sitting deeper.

The graphic below highlights Celtic's front-foot approach, with average positions close to perfect symmetry in a 4-3-3 formation.

The full-backs play in line with defensive midfielder Callum McGregor, while Matt O'Riley pushes slightly higher than his counterpart, Reo Hatate - almost in line with the front three.

Attacks analysed

How have the reigning champions carved a nine-point gap? Well, 61 goals in 19 games certainly helps - especially when Rangers rank second for goals but still sit 17 shy on 44.

You can use the interactive dropdown menu below to check all attacking statistics. Notably, both sides have attempted a similar number of attempts on goal but Celtic have simply been more clinical and accurate.

Twelve of Celtic’s last 13 league goals scored against Rangers have come in the first half of matches, with the only exception being David Turnbull’s 78th minute goal in the Hoops’ 4-0 win in September this season.

Rangers fire far more crosses into the box - boosted by rampaging right-back James Tavernier and also pose a greater aerial threat in the opposition box with eight headed goals.

However, Postecoglou's side are notably dangerous from corners, having scored 10 of their 61 goals from these dead-balls and are also twice more likely to fire at goal from fast breaks.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The goal maps below reveal Celtic typically score in central areas around the six-yard box and are also two times more likely to score from distance.

Rangers appear most dangerous slightly farther out, about 12 yards from the byline, in the right-of-centre areas.

Across the entire campaign to date, the upcoming hosts tend to attack down both flanks in almost equal measure - with a slight skew down the righthand channel.

Celtic are also balanced in wide areas, with a marginal overload down the left - with those preferred channels clashing when they meet at Ibrox on Monday. Notably, Tavernier and Malik Tillman going up against Greg Taylor and Jota.

Celtic forward Kyogo has scored a league-topping 14 goals but Rangers striker Antonio-Mirko Colak has emerged as a clinical force this term with 11 to date - which is four more than his expected-goal returns.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

In terms of creative forces, O'Riley and Jota lead the way for the Hoops, while Borna Barisic, Ryan Kent and Tavernier are the primary creative forces for Rangers.

Image: Matt O'Riley has created several chances directly from corners down the channel and frequently plays longer passes upfield from deeper areas in that third of the pitch

Tavenier would consider his five assists as underwhelming by his standards, having created a league-high 54 chances for team-mates and consistently topped the division in this metric in previous campaigns.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Progress on the ball

Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers is likely to help drive his side forward more than any other player on the field, having clocked a league-high 3,676m while travelling upfield with the ball at his feet this season.

Image: Celtic centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers has carried the ball farther upfield than any other player in the Scottish Premiership this season

Team-mate Moritz Jenz also registers considerable distance in this metric, especially given the Lorient loanee has played only 847 league minutes this season.

Unsurprisingly, Tavernier leads the way for forward momentum at Rangers, with centre-back Connor Goldson frequently pushing up from deep and Ryan Kent creating sustained inroads in more advanced areas.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Youth vs experience

Celtic's average age has increased slightly this term but still ranks as the second-youngest XI in the division at 26 years and 49 days - behind Aberdeen.

Celtic have won their opening league match in 11 of the last 12 calendar years; the only exception, however, was a 1-0 defeat to Rangers in 2021.

Conversely, Rangers reduced a notably ageing line-up down to 28 years and 32 days - which still ranks as the third-eldest team - ahead of St. Johnstone and Hearts.

As has been the case for a few seasons, the Old Firm clash typically pits Celtic's youthful energy against Rangers' superior experience.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Rangers midfielder Tillman is the most frequent starter among U21s, while 22-year-old playmaker O'Riley is a sure starter for the Hoops.

Image: USA international Malik Tillman is on loan at Rangers from Bayern Munich

At the other end of the scale, Gers goalkeeper Allan McGregor has reclaimed his starting berth at the ripe age of 41, having briefly lost his place to 35-year-old Jon McLaughlin.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Passing analysed

The two powerhouse clubs dominate the Scottish Premiership for passing. In fact, both sides have completed at least twice the number of passes than half of their rivals in the division.

However, Celtic still edge their upcoming opponents for successful passes, combinations in the final third and possession percentage, while Rangers are the most prolific dribblers in Scotland - frequently opting to fly solo in favour of give-and-gos.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Looking at the common passing exchanges, Rangers' primary outlets have been from central defence to the full-backs, who typically provide the attacking thrust or feed the wingers - while the two deeper midfielders combine between themselves and the wide players.

Celtic have fairly even combinations across the pitch. Passing exchanges between centre-backs and out to the full-backs is to be expected, but only the centre-forward is typically isolated from frequent exchanges with team-mates. Taylor and Jota combine most frequently higher up the pitch.

The graphic below highlights the Hoops' advanced style of play and superior possession in dangerous areas, with considerably more passes in the final third.

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram has been the key distribution engine, ahead of Tavernier and Barisic - but the full-backs are the most prolific players from both sides for firing balls into the opposition box.

For Celtic, McGregor is the midfield passing hub, while Carter-Vickers starts sequences from deep and Taylor frequently provides combinations down the left flank.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Who presses hardest?

One area where Rangers are dominant is in the high press, having reclaimed possession in the final third a league-topping 111 times this term and Beale will be looking to utilise his side's dominant press to exploit Celtic's high line.

Both sides appear evenly matched for recovering the ball in the middle of the pitch, but Celtic appear to edge their upcoming hosts marginally in this area.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Beale's key players for defending from the front are Kent, Tillman and Lundstram, while O'Riley leads the way for Celtic. Lundstram and O'Riley also also dominant destroyers for the respective sides in deeper, central areas.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Soft spots?

In addition to outscoring all other teams, Celtic have also conceded the fewest at the other end, shipping only 15 to date - three fewer than Rangers.

However, the Gers have registered a league-low 10.9 expected goals against - seven fewer than the total number conceded. This suggests a blend of misfortune and errors have, at times, marred performances which would typically be watertight.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

In terms of where goals have been scored against the sides, Celtic have restricted opponents to almost exclusively netting from central areas between the penalty spot and six-yard box.

In contrast, the Gers have shipped goals from numerous angles but the majority have come from the left-side of their goalkeeper's penalty box.

Have previous opponents found weaknesses in the teams' rearguards? Looking at the average attacking thirds against, opponents have certainly targeted Celtic's more attacking left flank most - with nearly half of all attacks coming down this third.

Indeed, teams have also attacked Rangers left channel most frequently, which, unlike Celtic, is typically their more defensive channel.

Facing adversity

Rangers are currently the league's comeback kings, having collected 14 points from losing positions, overturning defeats to claim all three points against Livingston, Hibernian and both games against Aberdeen.

Conversely, Celtic have not lost any points from winning positions this season, while Rangers have only dropped two points - so both sides are typically robust after taking the lead in games.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Who's red hot?

Using the Power Rankings formula, which awards points to players for 35 different statistics - from goals and assists, to blocks and tackles, Celtic winger Kyogo is currently the most in-form player among the teams, based on the previous five league fixtures, with three goal involvements in his past four league games - edging team-mate Hatate by a hair's breadth.

In terms of the entire season to date, there is only one winner: Tavernier. The full-back has notched 8,058 more points than any other player among the teams, with Celtic duo Kyogo and Jota in pursuit.

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Who starts for Rangers?

Use the team selector below and share your selection on Twitter @ScotlandSky.

Who starts for Celtic?

Use the team selector below and share your selection on Twitter @ScotlandSky.

Monday January 2: Rangers vs Celtic, kick-off 12.30pm

Sunday January 8: Motherwell vs Hibernian, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 8: Dundee United vs Rangers, kick-off 4pm

Wednesday January 18: Kilmarnock vs Rangers, kick-off 8pm

Sunday January 29: Livingston vs Hearts, kick-off 1.30pm

Sunday January 29: Dundee United vs Celtic, kick-off 4pm

Sunday February 5: St Johnstone vs Celtic, kick-off 12pm

Sunday February 19: Motherwell vs Hearts, kick-off 12pm

Scottish Premiership & SWPL on Sky Sports

Image: Sky Sports will broadcast the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Women's Premier League

Sky Sports - This season up to 48 cinch Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches. From 2024/25, up to 60 cinch Premiership will be live on Sky Sports, in addition to the SWPL.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the cinch Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across skysports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke Twitter channel @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

To download the Sky Sports app click here, to visit Sky Sports website click here.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with more than 400 games per season across the SPFL, SWPL, Premier League, WSL, and EFL.