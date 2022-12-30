Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho progressing but not ready to return

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says Jadon Sancho is back in Manchester and "making progress" but not ready to rejoin the main group.

Sancho, who reportedly decided to take a break from social media just before the World Cup, missed United's warm-weather camp in Spain to undergo his own personal training in the Netherlands with coaches recommended by Ten Hag.

Ten Hag explained when Sancho did not return for the resumption of United's season that the 22-year-old had been struggling "physically and mentally" and he could not put a date on how long he would be out for.

Sancho, who last played in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea on October 22, has now returned from the Netherlands but Ten Hag continues to be patient with reintegrating the £73m signing back into the squad.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.

"The time is not now [for him to return to the squad] but he is making progress," said Ten Hag, ahead of United's trip to Wolves on Saturday. "We will see when he is ready to return into the squad.

"He's back in Manchester, he will start individual training."

Sky Sports News understands United continue to work with Sancho to get him back in action as quickly as possible and has the full support of the club.

Ten Hag: We have to be creative in transfer window

Image: Erik ten Hag wants a striker in January

Ten Hag has been open about his desire to bring in a striker to Old Trafford in January after losing Cristiano Ronaldo but admits United will "have to be creative" to get a deal over the line.

Sky Sports News has been told United are focusing on loans after going over budget in the summer transfer window and there is a distinct possibility that there could be no new arrivals next month.

Ten Hag says that any arrivals must meet United's "sporting criteria and definitely the financial criteria".

Image: Ten Hag is moving on from Cristiano Ronaldo and is looking for a replacement

"It's always difficult, strikers are expensive especially in the winter," said Ten Hag. "You have to set the limits high, maybe we have to be creative.

"We do everything in our power to get it done, to get the right players in who fits into the balance of the frontline.

"It's about timing, availability, so many circumstances play a role. The window has not even started so it's a long period."

Ten Hag has suggested United need more depth if they are to continue fighting on all fronts, with the Dutchman currently juggling the Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He added: "I think we have a squad and players who are matching our criteria but with all the games coming, it's a tough competition in all the leagues but we want to be in them all and by winning games in cups as well.

"So you need players, you need numbers to cover. We need good players not only numbers, you need quality players to cover that.

"You also need competition and also to make tactical choices. We are looking for the right player for our squad and it has to match the sporting criteria and definitely the financial criteria."