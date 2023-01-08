FA Cup fourth-round draw: Arsenal could play Man City or Chelsea while Man Utd host Paul Ince's Reading

Arsenal will face a huge fourth-round tie against Manchester City or Chelsea in the FA Cup if they beat Oxford United on Monday night.

City host Chelsea on Sunday afternoon at the Etihad and the winner of that tie will be at home on the weekend of the 28/29 January - with the Gunners the visitors if they can see off League One Oxford.

The draw means only one of City, Chelsea and Arsenal - who have won the competition in 11 of the past 16 seasons - will reach the fifth round.

Elsewhere in the fourth round, former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince - who won seven major trophies during a six-year spell with the club - will return to Old Trafford as manager of Reading, while Liverpool will travel to Brighton if they win their replay at Wolves following a controversial draw at Anfield on Saturday.

Tottenham - who have not won the FA Cup since 1991 but may feel the draw has opened up given how it has paired City, Chelsea and Arsenal - travel to Championship side Preston, while 2021 winners Leicester face a trip to League Two’s Walsall.

Image: Antonio Conte won the FA Cup with Chelsea in his final match in charge in 2018

Premier League struggles Southampton have been handed a home tie against Blackpool - who thrashed Nottingham Forest in the third round - and West Ham go to League One side Derby, who are unbeaten in 16 matches.

Aston Villa will go to Stoke - if they win their third-round tie at home to Stevenage on Sunday - while fellow Premier League side Fulham host Sunderland.

Leeds or Cardiff - who played out a dramatic 2-2 draw on Sunday afternoon - have been drawn away to either non-League Boreham Wood or Accrington.

Wrexham will welcome Sheffield United, while Sheffield Wednesday - who beat Newcastle in the third round - host Scott Brown’s Fleetwood.

Either Bristol City or Swansea will host the winner of the replay between Chesterfield and West Brom, while Forest Green or Birmingham - whose third-round tie was postponed - will go to Blackburn.

The winner of Wigan or Grimsby go to Luton, while Ipswich host Vincent Kompany’s Burnley, who currently lead the Championship.

Image: Burnley boss Vincent Kompany won the FA Cup twice with Man City

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full