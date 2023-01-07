 Skip to content
Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United. The FA Cup Third Round.

HillsboroughAttendance25,884.

Sheffield Wednesday 2

  • J Windass (52nd minute, 65th minute)

Newcastle United 1

  • B Guimarães Rodriguez Moura (69th minute)

Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 Newcastle: Josh Windass double sees League One side produce FA Cup third-round shock

Match report as League One Sheffield Wednesday stun Newcastle in FA Cup third round with 2-1 win at Hillsborough; Josh Windass scores twice for home side in second half; Owls held on despite Bruno Guimaraes pulling one back for visitors who suffer only second defeat of the season

Saturday 7 January 2023 20:07, UK

Josh Windass turns to celebrate after scoring Sheffield Wednesday&#39;s opening goal against Newcastle
Image: Josh Windass scored twice for Sheffield Wednesday to upset Newcastle

Josh Windass scored twice as League One Sheffield Wednesday stunned Premier League high-flyers Newcastle 2-1 at Hillsborough to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Wednesday, who are second in League One, inflicted one of the biggest shocks in this year's third round as Newcastle suffered just their second defeat in all competitions this season.

Windass gave the home side the lead in the 52nd minute with a close-range goal, although the forward looked in an offside position with VAR not in operation.

Windass then doubled Wednesday's lead in the 65th minute as he coolly converted after racing through.

But just four minutes later Newcastle pulled one back through substitute Bruno Guimaraes as he poked home from close range from a corner, although the Brazilian also appeared offside.

The Owls held on, though, to extend their unbeaten run to 10 games in all competitions, while the Magpies exit the competition at the third-round stage for the third consecutive season.

