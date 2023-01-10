FA will investigate suspicious betting patterns over booking of a player in Cup tie with Arsenal

The FA will investigate allegations of suspicious betting patterns during Monday night's FA Cup tie between Oxford United and Arsenal.

The claims first reported by Mail Online centre around the booking of a player in the third-round tie.

Sky Sports News understands the FA is looking at evidence which has been passed to it since the end of the match.

Eddie Nketiah struck twice in the second half to help Arsenal to a comfortable victory and set up an enticing fourth-round clash at Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side failed to record a single shot on target during a drab first half before Mohamed Elneny set them on their way 10 minutes into the second period with his first goal of the season.

Nketiah then confirmed Arsenal's progress into the fourth round as he continued his impressive form in front of goal with two composed finishes that ended Oxford's stubborn resistance.

