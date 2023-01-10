 Skip to content

FA will investigate suspicious betting patterns over booking of Oxford defender Ciaron Brown in Cup tie with Arsenal

Arsenal won 3-0 at Oxford United in the FA Cup third round on Tuesday; The FA will investigate allegations of suspicious betting patterns around the booking of Oxford defender Ciaron Brown during the second half; The FA are looking at evidence passed to them following the match

Tuesday 10 January 2023 23:11, UK

Arsenal won 3-0 at Oxford United&#39;s Kassam Stadium on Monday night
Image: Arsenal won 3-0 at Oxford United's Kassam Stadium on Monday night

The FA will investigate allegations of suspicious betting patterns during Monday night’s FA Cup tie between Oxford United and Arsenal.

The claims first reported by Mail Online centre around the booking of Oxford defender Ciaron Brown in the 59th minute of the third-round tie.

Sky Sports News understands the FA are looking at evidence which has been passed to them since the end of the match.

Eddie Nketiah struck twice in the second half to help Arsenal to a comfortable victory and set up an enticing fourth-round clash at Manchester City.

Mikel Arteta's side failed to record a single shot on target during a drab first half before Mohamed Elneny set them on their way 10 minutes into the second period with his first goal of the season.

Nketiah then confirmed Arsenal's progress into the fourth round as he continued his impressive form in front of goal with two composed finishes that ended Oxford's stubborn resistance.

FA Cup fourth-round draw in full

  • Preston vs Tottenham
  • Southampton vs Blackpool
  • Wrexham vs Sheffield United
  • Ipswich vs Burnley
  • Manchester United vs Reading
  • Luton or Wigan vs Grimsby
  • Derby vs West Ham
  • Stoke vs Stevenage
  • Blackburn vs Forest Green or Birmingham
  • Walsall vs Leicester
  • Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood
  • Manchester City vs Arsenal
  • Bristol City or Swansea vs Chesterfield or West Brom
  • Brighton vs Liverpool or Wolves
  • Fulham vs Sunderland
  • Boreham Wood or Accrington vs Cardiff or Leeds

