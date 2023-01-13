Wout Weghorst 'close' to Man Utd move, says Erik ten Hag, but not in time for Manchester derby

Manager Erik ten Hag says Man Utd are close to sealing a deal to sign Wout Weghorst on loan - but that he will not join the club in time for Saturday's Manchester derby.

There were hopes that United would have the Netherlands striker ready to face City at Old Trafford in the lunchtime kick-off, but Ten Hag confirmed ahead of the game that Weghorst had not been registered by the Friday midday deadline.

"I think we are close," Ten Hag told reporters when asked about the Dutchman. "But he wouldn't be available for tomorrow."

