Ange Postecoglou: Celtic manager is focused on 'building something special,' says John Kennedy

Celtic assistant John Kennedy insisted Ange Postecoglou is focused on "building something special" amid speculation about a move to Leeds.

The Australian has been linked with the position at Elland Road after Jesse Marsch was sacked following a poor run of results.

Kennedy expects similar stories given Postecoglou's impact with Celtic nine points clear of Rangers as they look to retain the Scottish Premiership title.

The long-serving coach spoke ahead of Saturday's Scottish Cup clash with St Mirren to give Postecoglou a week off and joked they had "just tied him to the chair upstairs and a put couple of security on his door".

But the former Celtic defender reassured supporters their manager was fully committed.

"There's always speculation, I think credit to the manager in terms of the job that he's done here," Kennedy said. "It's a bit like players, when players come and do well they get linked to other clubs.

Image: Celtic have only lost once domestically this season

"The manager has shown himself his abilities as a manager. I think when you do that and you have success with that you attract attention.

"That's what's happened but, ultimately, there's a lot of speculation, a lot of noise but I know first hand the way he works. He's really focused on his job here, he loves being here.

"He's in the middle of building something very special so I think his mind is firmly focused on being at Celtic and doing the best he can here."

Kennedy, who has also worked under Neil Lennon, Ronny Deila and Brendan Rodgers, described what it is like to observe Postecoglou up close.

Image: Ange Postecoglou took training ahead of Celtic's Scottish Cup fifth-round tie

"He has been a terrific guy to work with," he said. "He came in with a really clear idea of what he wants and we have all embraced that and tried to fit that into how we work.

"The biggest message I can give you is his consistency in how he delivers his messages and what he wants from the team.

"The big thing for the players is that they get the repeated message all the time in terms of the game model and the key principles and behaviours and what he expects. That's pretty much ingrained in the players now and I think you can see that.

"He doesn't shy away from that, week on week he drills it into them and doesn't waver on that."

St Mirren are the only Scottish team to beat Celtic this season and Kennedy knows they need to be totally focused for the fifth-round tie in Glasgow.

He said: "There's always a slightly different mindset. There's a bigger consequence, there is no way of redeeming yourself the following week or later on in the season so you have to go in with the maximum focus on it.

"Even if your performance isn't going to plan you have to somehow dig out a result and get through to the next round.

"We know that but we just stick to the process. We know how we want to play and the approach and the way we prepare won't change but you always in the back of your head have to maintain that there's a bigger consequence to this game if you don't perform on the day."

Right-back Anthony Ralston is in contention to return from a back injury with back-up goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist the only absentee with a minor calf problem.