Ange Postecoglou: Celtic 'too important' for manager to make Leeds switch, says Mark Schwarzer

Former Australia goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer is convinced Ange Postecoglou would not leave Celtic for Leeds if approached by the Elland Road club.

The former Australia head coach has been linked with the Premier League club's vacancy as they seek a replacement for Jesse Marsch.

Postecoglou sealed the Scottish Premiership title and League Cup in his first season in Scotland and his attack-minded side are nine points clear of Rangers in the league as well as pushing for success in both cups.

Former Middlesbrough and Fulham goalkeeper Schwarzer told Sky Sports News: "I think he would be an exceptional fit. But do I think he is going to leave Celtic and go to Leeds right now at this moment of time? I don't think so.

"Not that I have spoken to him, I am completely speculating here, but I don't think personally he would leave Celtic, if he were going to leave at all, at this particular moment in time.

Image: Ange Postecoglou won the Scottish Premiership in his first season at Celtic

"His relationship, his rapport with the club, with the fans is too important to him.

"Also I think the job he is doing at Celtic is phenomenal, if anything it's a little bit underrated how good a job he is doing, considering where Celtic were and how far they were behind Rangers only two seasons ago and where they are right now, clearly the best side in Scotland.

"If Ange is ever going to leave the club it will be during an off-season, it will be done amicably, it will be done in the right manner, because that's how he does business."

Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic.

Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's move for head coach Andoni Iraola.

Iraola was a leading contender to fill the vacancy at Elland Road having taken the Spanish side to fifth place in LaLiga.

He spent most of his playing career at Athletic Bilbao, playing under former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa. He also played alongside Leeds winger Jack Harrison for MLS side New York City.

Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas have taken temporary charge at Leeds until a replacement for Marsch is found, overseeing their 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Wednesday.