Jesse Marsch: Leeds sack head coach after one year in charge amid Premier League relegation battle

Jesse Marsch has been sacked as Leeds head coach after one year in the job.

Marsch has been dismissed with the club only above the relegation zone on goal difference ahead of two Premier League meetings with Manchester United this week.

The 49-year-old was appointed as the successor to Marcelo Bielsa in February 2022 and helped preserve the club's Premier League status, which was secured with a dramatic final day win at Brentford in May.

Marsch then oversaw more than £140m of spending across the summer and January transfer windows, but Leeds find themselves at the wrong end of the table in 17th place.

The American's final game in charge was the 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest on Sunday, which extended their winless run in the Premier League to seven matches.

Leeds also confirmed coaches Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu have also left the club.

"We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future," Leeds said in a statement.

"The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

Speaking after Sunday's loss to Forest in what proved to be his final post-match interview as Leeds boss, Marsch told Sky Sports: "I'm frustrated and disappointed.

"I have to find a way to get more out of the group. I have to make sure that we don't feel sorry for ourselves. We have to find a way to stay strong and keep going. But I take responsibility. I have to find a way to get more out of us to make sure when we're on top of games, we don't lose them.

"It feels like it's moving in the right direction, but it's not enough. We have to get more out of it."

'Marsch struggled to win over Leeds fans'

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"I think a section of Leeds United supporters were never really convinced by Jesse Marsch. I know it's a cliché, but football is a results business and results haven't been good enough.

"Leeds are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference and the owners looked at the situation and felt as if they had to make a change.

"If you look at Jesse Marsch's record, he only won 11 of his 37 games as Leeds manager. He's only won two of the last 17 and they've got two very important games coming up against Manchester United. Things have to change.

"I know some people at Leeds supported Marsch, but there were some people at the top of the club who felt as if they had to bring someone else in or there was a real danger they could slide into the Championship and we all know how disastrous that is for a big Premier League club who have invested a lot of money in their squad to drop out of the top flight.

"In making this decision, the owners have obviously looked back at the investment they've made in this transfer window and in the summer and felt like they've had to make a change.

"What they have to do now is find that new manager very, very quickly.

"Unfortunately this is the time of year when owners get a bit twitchy, get a bit nervous, and start to think about making changes."

