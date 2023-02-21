Gareth Ainsworth: QPR close to appointing Wycombe boss as manager after sacking Neil Critchley

QPR sacked Neil Critchley on Sunday after just one win in his 12 games in charge, leaving the club 17th in the Championship; QPR were top on October 22 when they beat Wigan, their last home victory; Gareth Ainsworth is the second longest-serving boss in the EFL after 10 years at Wycombe
Tuesday 21 February 2023 10:33, UK
Queens Park Rangers are close to finalising a deal to appoint Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth as their new manager.
The club have been in talks with Ainsworth and there is growing optimism he will be in charge for Saturday's game against Blackburn.
QPR sacked Neil Critchley on Sunday following their 3-1 defeat at Middlesbrough after he guided them to just one win in his 12 games in charge having been appointed on December 11 following Michael Beale's departure to Rangers.
QPR were top of the Championship when they beat Wigan on October 22 but that was their last home win, with just one victory in their last 17 league matches. They are now 17th.
Ainsworth, who made 152 appearances over seven years for QPR, became caretaker boss on two occasions at the club before being appointed by Wycombe in 2012.
He is the second longest-serving manager in the Football League, leading the club for more than a decade and earning promotion from League Two in 2018 and then reaching the Championship via the play-offs in 2020.
Wycombe are seventh in League One, three points off the play-off places having won six of their last seven matches.
In a statement, QPR CEO Lee Hoos said of Critchley's departure: "It is hugely disappointing to have to make such a decision so early into Neil's tenure with the club.
"However, after seeing the team slip from play-off contenders to one being drawn into a relegation battle, the board felt it had to act.
"There is no doubt Neil inherited a difficult situation when he joined and we would like to acknowledge his superb work ethic and professionalism throughout our dealings.
"He is a fantastic man and we have no doubts he will go on to be a success elsewhere, just as he was at Blackpool."
Director of football Les Ferdinand added: "Unfortunately, things have not worked out how any of us would have liked.
"As we enter into a critical stage of the season, we understand the need for a swift appointment to be made.
"Stability is key to the success of a football club and this season has presented challenges which have denied us that stability. For us to move forward we must all learn from what has happened and pull together."