Phil Foden: Man City boss Pep Guardiola explains conversation with winger which has helped him rediscover top form

Phil Foden is flying. His wonderful dribble which led to Man City’s opener in their 2-0 win over Newcastle was the 22-year-old winger at his best. His deflected finish made it four goals in three games.

It's some turnaround for a player who described the recent period of games after the World Cup as the toughest moment of his career.

Foden had one goal from 10 appearances before his recent streak, starting just five of Man City's first 15 games after the Qatar tournament, with a foot and ankle injury hampering him and his confidence taking a hit.

But he has bounced back in style, matching his goal tally from each of the past two seasons in the Premier League with plenty of time to set a new career-high total in the top flight.

Top for shots, top for passing accuracy and top for dribbles against Newcastle, all aspects of his game are clicking right now.

So what turned it around for him? Pep Guardiola opened up in his post-match press conference about the conversation he had with Foden to put his recent struggles in context. This hiccup, he explained, is all part of the process.

"Phil has this special ability to have the ball [and think] 'where is the goal, I go there and attack', with the ball and without the ball," said Guardiola.

"But when I spoke with Phil during the year, when he had the ball [and it was] pass back, pass back, pass back, you feel [he doesn't] have the confidence to do it. And I explained to Phil, that is normal. 'What happened to you, Phil, is absolutely what should happen'.

"He arrived at 17-years-old training with us. Ten minutes [of game time], 15 minutes, 20 minutes, here [raising his hands to indicate Foden's level], here [raising his hands higher], national team, World Cup, European Cup, winning titles and every year he was a little better than the year before.

"When you arrive in a moment you go down, the important moment is to accept it. The struggle with his ankle, accept it, that's the most important thing.

"Don't blame the other ones, don't blame the opponent, don't blame the manager or the club or the mates or whatever. Accept that 'I can do better' and come back to the principles and step by step you will be back.

"And of course now he's scoring goals and in the moment we've had, he's been the most important player up front. One of the most important.

"What happened with Phil it's completely, completely normal. I said, 'The bad moments, these too shall pass'. It's always like that. During 90 minutes, the bad moments these too shall pass.

"Always will come the good moments and you will come back to the game and in that moment be ready to do it."

Guardiola on Newcastle win: An incredibly good result in a tricky game

Reflecting on the victory over Newcastle, Guardiola said: "They had their chances to score goals. It's Newcastle. It's an exceptional team. They were in the final of the Carabao Cup one week ago and have been top four or top five, what do you expect to happen?

"We played a really good first half and after the game went up and down we put Bernardo on to make our possessions longer, we needed to keep more of the ball. It's part of his intuition to do high pressing…

"An incredibly good result for us because it was a tricky game. Now we have three games in different competitions before the international break which will define our season."

