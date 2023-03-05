Bruno Fernandes' behaviour was embarrassing and a shambles as Manchester United lost 7-0 at Liverpool, says Gary Neville

Bruno Fernandes was an "embarrassment" and summed up Manchester United’s 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield, according to Sky Sports' Gary Neville.

Erik ten Hag's side conceded six goals the second half in a stunning collapse at the home of their biggest rivals, as United suffered their heaviest defeat since Boxing Day 1931.

Throughout that second half, Fernandes was criticised by Neville for feigning injury under challenges by Ibrahima Konate and Alisson Becker - and the Sky Sports pundit criticised the Portuguese midfielder after Liverpool scored their sixth.

"Bruno Fernandes is stood in the centre circle with his arms raised saying 'Why isn't it me coming off?' Honestly," said Neville.

"I think some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness questioned Gary Neville's assessment of Liverpool's performance after the 7-0 win over Manchester United at Anfield.

Asked to summarise United's display at Liverpool, Neville added: "That first 40 minutes was what I would call a classic away performance at Anfield. Manchester United weathered the storm and it looked like they were going to get that goal and go ahead at half-time.

"The second-half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles. They have not been epitomised more than Bruno Fernandes, who has been embarrassing - a shambles - in this game.

"But I have to say it's not their usual performance. It's not their usual spirit and form. Ten Hag will deal with it I'm sure, like he's dealt with other difficult issues."

Image: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes reacts as his side concede again at Anfield

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, the former United defender continued: "The second half was an absolute disgrace. I'll start with the captain because you are the captain of the football club.

"Bruno Fernandes can wind you up sometimes because of the way he is, but that was appalling in the second half.

"The rest of them didn't show up. The whole back four was a disgrace. That can't become the norm. That has to be put down as something we never see again."

Fernandes' second half 'lowlights'

Image: With Man United 3-0 down, Fernandes went down under Alisson's challenge despite minimal contact from the Liverpool goalkeeper

Image: Fernandes looks towards the officials wanting a penalty

Image: Fernandes went to challenge Ibrahima Konate with United 4-0 down

Image: Fernandes went down holding his face despite Konate barely touching that area

Image: Fernandes appears to push the linesman after a coming together with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Image: After Liverpool's sixth goal, Neville claimed Fernandes asked the United bench to be taken off

Keane: Circus is back at Man Utd | I would go into hiding for months!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Roy Keane believes Manchester United's senior players 'let the club down' in the 7-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Anfield.

Fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane also hit out at Fernandes' conduct at Anfield, warning him and his United team-mates that the "circus" is creeping back into the club.

"Fernandes' body language was nothing short of disgraceful, " said Keane. "He's a really talented boy but he's your captain. So much talent but his body language of waving his arms about and not running back? You wouldn't be happy with him in your dressing room.

"The thing I'm always wary of with Man Utd is: they won the cup last week, a lot of celebration and of course I'd never begrudge a team of that. But they turned up against West Ham, I'm at the game, and the circus is back in town at Man Utd.

"I was always wary of that as a player there: keeping an eye on people, don't get carried away because you know what this game can do to you.

"I see the players come here in the second half having a laugh and a joke. They're 1-0 down at Anfield and they're having a laugh and a joke with the Anfield staff, goalkeeping coach! I don't like to see all that rubbish!

Image: Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay show their frustration after conceding a sixth goal against Liverpool

"I think that circus can creep back in and the manager and senior players have to keep an eye on that. It was the same against West Ham the other night: a lot of celebrations and presentations. I understand one or two - but not four or five.

"And today at half-time, there were players walking down the tunnel having a laugh and a joke. You're 1-0 down at Anfield, this is a serious business. This is big boy stuff and forget all of this laughing and joking rubbish. And in the second half where there are some players throwing the towel in, you don't expect them to be laughing at the end of the game."

Keane also added he would "go into hiding" if he was a player who put in that type of display.

Image: The scoreboard at Anfield shows the final score following Liverpool's rout of Manchester United

"The senior players at Man United, the big players, the ones we give a big build-up to, the experienced players - they are the ones who let the club down today," said Keane.

"I try and imagine: if I had ever been beaten in a big game like this, I would go into hiding as a player. You would. Never mind a few days, a few months!

"It really is that embarrassing for the players. What can you do? That's the game. They have to bounce back and they have a big European game in the middle of the week."

Ten Hag: There was no team - I have no explanation

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag reacts to an 'unprofessional' game against Liverpool.

Bruised Man Utd boss Ten Hag told Sky Sports he could not explain the manner of his side's second-half capitulation and took aim at their "unprofessional" performance in front of the club's travelling fans.

He said: "I don't have an explanation. I have to find out, it's only going on what I've seen. The first half was quite in control. Maybe we had the better chances, we made one mistake.

"In defensive transition, there was no team any more, we didn't stick to the plan, there were 11 individuals. I don't know, it was really bad.

"I've given my opinion [to the players]. It's unprofessional, you have to stick together as a team, fight with each other, and we didn't do that. We were really indisciplined in our jobs.

"You can have setbacks, but what can't happen is that you don't stick together. You have to do your job. It's not possible that we made the wrong decisions in the transition and then we didn't run and match the runs. We didn't track back. For me, that's unprofessional.

"I'm really disappointed and angry, especially for our fans. We let them down, but also as a squad, as a team, you can't allow this. You have to stick together, you have to fight with each other and support each other, and you have to defend. That's what we didn't do.

"It's one game, but a big defeat, unacceptable, especially for our fans, especially against Liverpool, but we will bounce back. This team is strong enough, we will reset ourselves, and we will bounce back."