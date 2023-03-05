Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd: Epic thrashing as Mohamed Salah breaks records in one of Premier League's biggest drubbings

Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield in perhaps the most epic Premier League drubbing of them all.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah each scored two goals in an extraordinary performance by Jurgen Klopp's side before Roberto Firmino added the seventh as United capitulated amid scenes of wild jubilation among the home support.

Erik ten Hag's side had come into the game on an 11-game unbeaten run and fresh from ending their six-year trophy drought but were completely overwhelmed, conceding six second-half goals amid a raucous atmosphere on a never-to-be-forgotten afternoon for Liverpool fans.

United did have chances in the first half with Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford spurning good openings but two goals in quick succession early in the second half led to a thrashing as United caved in. It is Liverpool resurgent, hopes of a top-four finish revitalised.

They move above Newcastle into fifth, now just three points behind Tottenham with a game in hand. United's seven-year wait for a win at Anfield goes on, their slim hopes of muscling their way into the Premier League title race undermined by this astonishing defeat.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (8), Alexander-Arnold (8), Konate (8), Van Dijk (8), Robertson (9), Elliott (9), Fabinho (8), Henderson (8), Salah (10), Nunez (9), Gakpo (9).



Subs: Jota (6), Bajcetic (7), Milner (6), Firmino (8), Jones (n/a).



Man Utd: De Gea (3), Dalot (4), Varane (4), Martinez (4), Shaw (3), Casemiro (4), Fred (4), Fernandes (2), Weghorst (3), Rashford (4), Antony (4).



Subs: McTominay (4), Garnacho (5), Malacia (5), Sabitzer (5), Elanga (n/a).



Player of the match: Mohamed Salah

How Liverpool dismantled United

Nobody could have predicted this beforehand, or even at half-time, but Liverpool did begin with real intensity, pushing hard for the opener with Salah to the fore and Andy Robertson raiding down the left but clear-cut chances for the home side took some time to come.

Lisandro Martinez's elbow on Salah, unspotted by the officials, added to the early sense of frustration among the home support and United actually had the better chances while the game was goalless. Fernandes headed wide. Rashford finished tamely.

Team news Jurgen Klopp made three changes to the Liverpool team that beat Wolves with Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Cody Gakpo coming in. The three to drop to the bench were Kostas Tsimikas, Stefan Bajcetic and Diogo Jota.



There were no surprises in Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United selection as he named the same starting line-up that won the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle.

When Casemiro's header was ruled out for a clear offside, momentum seemed to be with the visitors having ridden the storm and the luck, but Gakpo's intervention changed that. Slipped in by Robertson, he cut inside to finish fiercely into the far corner. Anfield erupted.

Ahead by one at the interval, the game still felt in the balance, but that changed soon after. Luke Shaw's loose pass eventually led to Harvey Elliott standing up a cross for Nunez to head in from close range. It was a big moment for the much-criticised Uruguayan.

Salah was the architect of the third goal, making Martinez look foolish on the flank before threading a pass through for Gakpo to finish neatly once more. Liverpool were in the mood, confidence flowing through the team, the intensity that had appeared lost now restored.

Salah grabbed a goal of his own to make it four and he did so on the counter-attack after the ball deflected his way following Nunez's breakaway, the Egyptian lashing the ball high into David De Gea's net. United were in shock. Liverpool just hungry for more.

The fifth came when Nunez scored his second header of the game, leaving the field soon after alongside Gakpo, both men receiving rapturous receptions from the crowd. The chaos did not stop, however. Salah tapping in after more hapless United defending to become Liverpool's record Premier League goalscorer.

All that remained was for Firmino to have his moment. News that he would be leaving the club in the summer had emerged this week and the Brazilian received a huge welcome, making it extra special by scoring the seventh on one of the great Anfield nights.

FPL stats: Liverpool vs Man Utd Goals Gakpo (2), Nunez (2), Salah (2), Firmino Assists Salah (2), Robertson, Henderson, Elliott, Firmino Bonus points Salah (3pts) | Nunez (2pts) | Gakpo (1pt)

Ten Hag: That was not Man Utd

Ten Hag had punished his players by taking them on a gruelling run after losing 4-0 to Brentford earlier in the season. Asked if he already had something similar planned following this debacle, the Dutchman was keen to highlight the differences.

"I think it's a huge difference because at Brentford we were 4-0 down at half-time. Today, we were the better team in the first half. In the first half, we created the better chances, we had two one-on-ones with the goalkeeper, they didn't.

"We made one mistake and conceded a goal, we were in the game, so it was a surprise for that after half-time we gave the game away so quickly.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag reacts to an 'unprofessional' game

"We made bad decisions on the ball, how we anticipate, how we conceded the second goal was annoying. The third is a counter, so unprofessional, not following in, not tracking back, especially on that one, not tracking back. At 3-0, that is the game lost.

"You have to stick together, that is what we didn't do. That surprised me. I have not seen that from my team. I don't think it's us. I don't think it's Manchester United."

Asked what he was thinking watching his team crumble, Ten Hag added: "I analyse the performance of my team, how is their approach, how is ther character, their mentality, how they deal with setbacks, I look at their body language.

"They did not cope with it. They did not fulfil their jobs."

Klopp on 'spectacular' win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp expresses his excitement after a 'spectacular' game

"It was spectacular," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Even the start of the game was super lively, super front-foot, exactly what we needed. We played top football against a team in form. United have played a super season, we're not happy with ours but that doesn't mean anything for the game.

"We were the better side. It's an important three points.

"There are 13 games to go, lots of points to go for. Tonight, was perfect.

"Everyone has to feel us and know we're still around. It wasn't the case for a while. We showed tonight what we could be, what we can be and what we have to be from now on. We don't talk about the scoreline, we just talk about the performance.

"It's incredibly special - I don't know the last time a crazy score happened like this. It's one for the history books not for the moment. We take all the positives apart from the scoreline - that's a bit of a freak."

Historic win for Liverpool

Liverpool recorded their biggest-ever competitive win against Manchester United, surpassing their previous best set back in October 1895 (7-1 in the second tier).

Manchester United suffered their joint-heaviest ever competitive defeat, alongside 7-0 losses to Wolves in December 1931, Aston Villa in December 1930 and Blackburn Rovers in April 1926.

United's Anfield woes

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Manchester United (W4 D3) since a 1-0 loss in January 2016. It's their longest run without defeat against the Red Devils at Anfield since a run of nine in the 1970s.

Manchester United have lost more Premier League matches against Liverpool than they have versus any other side in the competition's history (19). Indeed, Man Utd have conceded 21 goals in their last five league games against Liverpool.

Salah makes history

Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score in six consecutive appearances in all competitions against Manchester United.

Salah scored his 128th and 129th goals in the Premier League for Liverpool, overtaking Robbie Fowler as the club's leading goalscorer in the competition's history.

Salah and Klopp on his Liverpool record

"Mo Salah, tonight, achieved something really special. We should not forget that just because we are used to him scoring goals," said Klopp afterwards.

That was a reference to him breaking the record for most Premier League goals scored by a Liverpool player. Though it was special, Salah himself had quiet celebration plans.

"It's very special, I can't lie," Salah told Sky Sports. "This record was in my mind since I came here. After my first season I was always chasing the record.

"To get it today against United with that result is unbelievable. I'm going home to celebrate with the family, Chamomile tea and sleep."

Liverpool travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League next Saturday at 12.30pm. They then make the trip to Spain to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on March 15 at 8pm. Jurgen Klopp's side lost the first leg 5-2 at Anfield.

Up next for Manchester United is the first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie against Real Betis on Thursday at 8pm. Erik ten Hag's team then host Southampton in the Premier League on March 12 at 2pm.