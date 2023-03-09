Man Utd takeover: Qataris will not overpay as Glazers ask for £6bn

The Qataris will walk away from their bid to buy Manchester United if the price is not right.

Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is ready to buy for a fair price but he will not overpay.

There is a general acceptance that whoever buys United will have to overpay but that does not mean Sheikh Jassim will be reckless.

Timeline of Man Utd takeover process November 22, 2022: The Glazers confirm they are open to a sale but say other options 'including new investment' will be considered.

The Glazers confirm they are open to a sale but say other options 'including new investment' will be considered. February 17, 2023: Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani make rival bids for Man Utd takeover.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani make rival bids for Man Utd takeover. February 18, 2023: US hedge fund Elliott Management lodge proposal for investment in Man Utd.

US hedge fund Elliott Management lodge proposal for investment in Man Utd. February 28, 2023: Glazers split on sale after bids fail to meet £6bn valuation.

Glazers split on sale after bids fail to meet £6bn valuation. March 5, 2023: Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe make it through to next stage of the process along with unnamed bidder.

Sheikh Jassim and Ratcliffe make it through to next stage of the process along with unnamed bidder. March, 2023: All parties to meet Raine Group at Old Trafford later this month before being given access to detailed financial information,

Last week, his father Sheikh Hamad questioned bidding for United by saying he "doesn't like the investment".

Sheikh Jassim's indicative bid for United values the club at about £4.5bn.

The Glazer family think United is worth at least £6bn.

Sheikh Jassim shares the same investment philosophy as his father. He used to run his father's investment company and both men are described as "smart, savvy, cautious investors".

Sheikh Jassim has been offered other clubs in the past but he has only ever been interested in buying United. He is only interested in buying 100 per cent of the club. He has zero interest in a minority investment.

At least three bidders for United have been invited to Manchester over the next fortnight for presentations, meetings and access to detailed financial information about the club.

A delegation representing Sheikh Jassim and the other leading bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe are expected at Old Trafford next week.

Some of the bidders had been expecting to have been granted exclusivity by this stage. There are concerns Glazers are trying to use minority bidders to drive up the sale price or that they do not want to sell the club.

It's worth pointing out Qatar Sports Investments bought Paris Saint-Germain in a €70m deal in 2011 and today has offers for minority stakes which value the club at €4.2bn. QSI has invested €1.8bn in the club.