Paul Pogba left out of Juventus squad for Europa League match with Freiburg due to disciplinary reasons, report Sky in Italy

Paul Pogba has been left out of the Juventus squad to face Freiburg in the Europa League after reporting late for training, according to Sky in Italy.

The former Manchester United midfielder has only just returned to action after sustaining a knee injury in pre-season, making his first two appearances back at the Italian club since his summer transfer last week.

However, he will now not be involved in Juventus' last-16 Europa League first leg with German club Freiburg after arriving late for a session on Wednesday.

Pogba re-joined Juventus on a free transfer in July, signing a four-year contract.

Juventus are enduring a poor season. They dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Benfica and Paris Saint-Germain, beating Nantes to reach the last 16, and are currently seventh in Serie A, although they are into the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia.

Europa League and selected Europa Conference League last-16 fixtures Union Berlin vs Union Saint-Gilloise - kick-off 5.45pm

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros - kick-off 5.45pm

Roma vs Real Sociedad - kick-off 5.45pm

Sporting Lisbon vs Arsenal - kick-off 5.45pm

Juventus v Freiburg - kick-off 8pm

Man Utd vs Real Betis - kick-off 8pm

Sevilla vs Fenerbahce - kick-off 8pm

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Feyenoord - kick-off 8pm

AEK Larnaca vs West Ham (ECL) - kick-off 5.45pm

Sky Sports' Adam Bate:

"Historically, the gulf is vast. Juventus are two-time champions of Europe. Freiburg are into the last 16 of European competition for the first time. But the German side are fifth in their table while their illustrious opponents are eighth in theirs. This will be interesting.

"Speaking to Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken, it is a moment that he has been waiting his whole career for. Until he joined Freiburg in 2018, aged 25, the Dutchman had not even played top-division football let alone competed in Europe. His story sums up this team.

"They are not superstars but they do have a plan. Juventus must watch out for set-pieces and they will need to be organised and together - because their opponents will be. Freiburg, the team from the Black Forest guided by Christian Streich, are a club united.

"They put a very big value on character," says Flekken. "They really search for those people who will fit in the group. It is one close team. It is not only talent. It is also hard work. That comes on top of everything. If you combine that with talent you can reach the sky."

"Beating Juventus over two legs would be some achievement but Freiburg have already won 3-0 away to Olympiakos and 4-0 at Nantes. If they can keep it close in Turin, they will be optimistic ahead of the second leg - they are unbeaten at home since August."