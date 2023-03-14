EFL goals and round-up: Middlesbrough held; Blackpool hit QPR for six

Middlesbrough missed the chance to go within a point of the Sky Bet Championship automatic promotion places as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke at the Riverside Stadium.

Boro hit the front midway through the first half when Chuba Akpom tucked in his 23rd of the season with a neat finish but Ki-Jana Hoever pulled things level just before half-time with his third goal in two games.

It leaves Boro three points behind Sheffield United, who head to Sunderland on Wednesday night.

Blackpool gave themselves renewed hope of avoiding the drop thanks to a thumping 6-1 victory against a shell-shocked QPR.

The Seasiders recorded by far their biggest win of the season to move within just three points of potential safety.

Millwall consolidated their position in the play-off places by beating strugglers Swansea 2-1 in a game low on quality.

Charlie Cresswell poked home the opener before Andreas Voglsammer doubled Millwall's lead with his second in as many games.

Preston kept their slim play-off hopes alive with a 2-1 win at Rotherham, who are still looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

Chris Wilder's first home game as Watford's new manager ended in a straightforward 3-0 victory over Birmingham.

Imran Louza and Keinan Davis scored within the first 16 minutes of a painful evening for Blues manager John Eustace - a former Hornets captain as a player. Birmingham improved in the second half but could not prevent substitute Britt Assombalonga from adding a third.

Sky Bet League One

A Jonson Clarke-Harris brace helped Peterborough move up to eighth in the Sky Bet League One table with a 5-2 win over Burton.

A quick double from Clarke-Harris and Ephron Mason-Clark put Posh in front, but Joe Powell pulled one back for the hosts before Harrison Burrows restored the two-goal cushion.

Clarke-Harris grabbed his second just minutes after the break but the Brewers kept fighting back when Jonny Smith added their second of the evening, before Joe Ward's strike sealed the win for Peterborough.

Posh are now one place below Wycombe, who stay seventh after goals from Brandon Hanlan and Chem Campbell saw them beat Bristol Rovers 2-0.

Charlton also produced an entertaining performance as they beat struggling Morecambe 4-1.

Miles Leaburn fired the Addicks in front before Corey Blackett-Taylor's brace gave them a 3-0 lead at half-time.

The Shrimps pulled one back after the break through Donald Love, but Scott Fraser restored the three-goal cushion as Charlton moved into 12th.

Portsmouth returned to winning ways with a 3-1 success against Accrington which saw both sides finish the game with 10 players.

Lukas Jensen was shown a red card for Stanley just 10 minutes in - on his return from suspension after a last-minute dismissal in the defeat at Ipswich - and Pompey soon took advantage when Joe Piggott headed them in front minutes later.

Reeco Hackett doubled the lead but Portsmouth then had goalscorer Pigott was dismissed. They extended their lead through Colby Bishop before Stanley bagged a consolation just before the final whistle when Korede Adedoyin scored.

Sky Bet League Two

Stevenage made it back-to-back League Two wins, beating Crewe 1-0.

Jamie Reid's goal 11 minutes from time was the difference for Boro to leapfrog Carlisle and go second in the table.

Northampton sit behind the Blues in fourth but are now just one point away from the automatic promotion spots after beating Mansfield 1-0.

Sam Hoskins' spot-kick was enough for the Cobblers and the Stags were reduced to 10 in the second half when Stephen Quinn was shown a straight red card.

Grimsby made it back-to-back league wins after Michee Efete scored the only goal of the game to beat Sutton 1-0.

Harry Charsley rescued a 1-1 draw for Newport against AFC Wimbledon as his goal cancelled out Ali Al-Hamadi's strike, while Walsall's clash with Swindon finished goalless.