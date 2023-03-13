Scottish Cup semi-final draw: Rangers to face Celtic, Inverness CT meet Falkirk

Rangers will face Celtic, while Inverness CT have been drawn against Falkirk in the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The games will take place at Hampden Park on the weekend on April 29/30 ahead of the final which has been pushed back to June 3, due to the World Cup break.

Holders Rangers booked their place in the last four with a 3-0 win over Raith Rovers, while Celtic kept their treble hopes alive with a 3-0 victory at Hearts.

Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who last won the trophy in 2015, beat Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock 2-1 in the quarter-finals. Falkirk were 2-1 victors over Ayr United in the final last-eight tie on Monday.

Scottish Cup semi-final draw:

Rangers vs Celtic

Falkirk vs Inverness CT

