Scottish Women's Premier League post-split fixtures: Rangers host Celtic live on Sky, Glasgow City visit Hibernian

Defending champions Rangers will host second-place Celtic in the first round of matches following the Scottish Women's Premier League split - live on Sky Sports.

The Old Firm clash at Broadwood Stadium, on Monday March 27, will be the first league fixture shown on Sky Sports.

Celtic are currently second, a point ahead of Rangers in third, while leaders Glasgow City maintain a six-point gap at the top and visit Hibernian in the first round of matches after the split.

Sky Sports Director of Football, Gary Hughes, said: "With just one point separating Celtic and Rangers, as they battle with Glasgow City for the title, we're looking forward to bringing our viewers action from the first Old Firm league match live on Sky Sports since we started showing the SWPL last year. We're excited to showcase an exciting match on and off the pitch."

Image: Celtic beat Rangers 3-0 in the last SWPL meeting between the clubs

Elsewhere - on the weekend of March 25 - Hamilton Accies take on rivals Motherwell in a bid to move out of the relegation play-off spot, while Aberdeen - who are just two points clear of 10th - visit bottom-club Glasgow Women.

Partick Thistle - fresh from sealing their place in the top six - welcome Hearts, while Dundee United take on Spartans.

There are another two huge games on April 16 as Glasgow City host Celtic in a potentially pivotal game in the title race, while Hamilton Accies head to Aberdeen as both clubs bid to boost their survival hopes.

Just three days after facing Celtic, Glasgow City will then welcome Rangers to Petershill Park on April 19.

'One of the most compelling and competitive seasons'

With the title at stake, Women's Champions League spots up for grabs and the battle to avoid the relegation play-off spot finely poised - there is plenty to play for over the next 10 rounds of matches, as each team plays every other side in their half of the table twice between now and the end of May.

SWPL managing director Fiona McIntyre said: "The 2022/23 season has already proved to be one of the most compelling and competitive in the history of the SWPL.

"The split adds an exciting new dynamic and one which has been well received by all stakeholders in the women's game.

"We are delighted to confirm the schedule for the remainder the season. Every fixture over the next two months will contribute towards the race for the title or battle to avoid relegation and we can expect plenty of drama as we reach the conclusion of the inaugural season under this new format.

"We look forward to welcoming fans along to enjoy what we anticipate will be a fantastic finale with the title, European qualification, and avoiding relegation all being played for."

Fixtures in full...

Gameweek 23 (March 26 unless stated)

Hibernian vs Glasgow City (March 25)

Partick Thistle vs Hearts

Dundee Utd vs Spartans

Glasgow Women vs Aberdeen

Hamilton Accies vs Motherwell

Rangers vs Celtic (March 27) - live on Sky Sports

Gameweek 24 (April 2)

Aberdeen vs Spartans

Celtic vs Partick Thistle

Hamilton Accies vs Glasgow Women

Hearts vs Glasgow City

Motherwell vs Dundee Utd

Rangers vs Hibernian

Gameweek 25 (April 16)

Aberdeen vs Hamilton Accies

Glasgow City vs Celtic

Glasgow Women vs Dundee Utd

Hibernian vs Hearts

Partick Thistle vs Rangers

Spartans vs Motherwell

Gameweek 26 (April 19)

Dundee Utd vs Aberdeen

Glasgow City vs Rangers

Hearts vs Celtic

Hibernian vs Partick Thistle

Motherwell vs Glasgow Women

Spartans vs Hamilton Accies

Gameweek 27 (April 30)

Aberdeen vs Motherwell

Celtic vs Hibernian

Glasgow Women vs Spartans

Hamilton Accies vs Dundee Utd

Partick Thistle vs Glasgow City

Rangers vs Hearts

Gameweek 28 (May 3)

Aberdeen vs Glasgow Women

Celtic vs Rangers

Glasgow City vs Hibernian

Hearts vs Partick Thistle

Motherwell vs Hamilton Accies

Spartans vs Dundee Utd

Gameweek 29 (May 7)

Dundee Utd vs Motherwell

Glasgow City vs Hearts

Glasgow Women vs Hamilton Accies

Hibernian vs Rangers

Partick Thistle vs Celtic

Spartans vs Aberdeen

Gameweek 30 (May 10)

Aberdeen vs Dundee Utd

Glasgow Women vs Motherwell

Hamilton Accies vs Spartans

Hearts vs Hibernian

Rangers vs Partick Thistle

Celtic vs Glasgow City (May 11)

Gameweek 31 (May 14)

Dundee Utd vs Glasgow Women

Glasgow City vs Partick Thistle

Hamilton Accies vs Aberdeen

Hearts vs Rangers

Hibernian vs Celtic

Motherwell vs Spartans

Gameweek 32 (May 21)

Celtic vs Hearts

Dundee Utd vs Hamilton Accies

Motherwell vs Aberdeen

Partick Thistle vs Hibernian

Rangers vs Glasgow City

Spartans vs Glasgow Women

