SWPL round up: Glasgow City, Celtic, Rangers, Motherwell, Hearts and Partick Thistle win

Partick Thistle beat Dundee United to secure a top-six Scottish Women's Premier League spot ahead of the split.

The Jags - who were only promoted to the SWPL in 2021 - knew victory would be enough to hold onto sixth place following their dramatic win against Aberdeen the previous week.

After a bright start the only goal came with 26 minutes played as on-loan Celtic forward Abbie Ferguson played through Cara Henderson and Thistle's second-highest scorer this season confidentially slotted past United's Fiona McNicoll.

United went close with a free-kick but any hopes of drawing level were effectively ended when Eve Donald was sent-off for a second yellow.

While Thistle celebrate a top-six finish, United remain ninth - two points clear of Aberdeen.

Aberdeen 1-3 Motherwell

Motherwell's hopes of a top-six finish were dashed by Partick Thistle's win, taking the outcome of the split out of their hands.

To make matters worse for the visitors, they found themselves down late in the first half after Lauren Doran-Barr was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box and Hannah Stewart stepped up to finish.

However, just four minutes later Motherwell were level as SWPL player of the month nominee for February Carla Boyce pounced inside the box to slam the ball home.

Motherwell got a penalty of their own after the break as Katie Rice was bundled over in the area and Boyce converted for her fifth SWPL goal in as many games.

Kayla Jardine then secured victory with a stunning strike with less than 10 minutes remaining to move four points clear of Spartans, while Aberdeen remain 10th, two points above Hamilton Accies and the relegation play-off spot.

Heart of Midlothian 2-0 Spartans

Image: Eva Olid's Hearts side remain fourth in the SWPL

In the final match that could impact the top-six battle, Edinburgh rivals Hearts beat Spartans to end any hope of a dramatic final-day twist.

Spartans - who won the previous meeting between the clubs 2-1 - knew victory was needed alongside various other factors going their way but instead found themselves behind with just under an hour played.

Ciara Grant's corner found Georgia Hunter at the front post and the defender's header had just enough power to get past Rachel Harrison.

With less than a quarter of an hour remaining, Hearts sealed the win as Jenny Smith's cross was turned in by a Spartans defender and sends Hearts eight points clear of Hibernian with 10 games left.

Glasgow City 11-0 Glasgow Women

Image: Glasgow City won their first match since Leanne Ross was made permanent head coach

Leaders Glasgow City condemned Glasgow Women to their heaviest defeat of the season in Leanne Ross' first match as permanent head coach.

The hosts went into the break 6-0 ahead, through five different scorers. Linda Motlhalo, Emily Whelan, Kinga Kozak, and Megan Foley all scored before Lauren Davidson's double that brought up her 50th goal for the club and 22nd SWPL goal this season.

Miracle Porter, Priscilla Chinchilla, Jenna Clark, Claire Walsh, and Kozak with her second of the day rounded off the scoring in the second half as City moved clear of Celtic and Rangers' goal difference for the season.

Glasgow City remain six points clear at the top with 10 games remaining against the top five teams while Glasgow Women are bottom and yet to pick up a point this season.

Hibernian 0-2 Celtic

Image: Fran Alonso's Celtic remain six points behind leaders Glasgow City

Celtic picked up all three points at the Meadowbank Stadium to ensure they remain second going into the split.

The visitors took an early lead through Amy Gallacher with just nine minutes played as the former Hibs forward found herself unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box following a corner and volleyed past Benedicte Haaland.

Hibs forced Celtic 'keeper Pamela Tajonar into a smart save later in the first half but moments later found themselves further behind following another corner - this time Caitlin Hayes saw her looping effort find the back of the net.

Rangers 6-0 Hamilton Academical

Image: Malky Thomson's Rangers are seven points behind Glasgow City as they bid to hold onto the SWPL title

Rangers ensured they kept themselves a point behind Celtic with a comprehensive victory over Hamilton Accies.

The hosts went in 5-0 ahead at the break thanks to goals from Rachael McLauchlan, Brogan Hay, and a Lisa Martinez hat-trick - the French defender doubling her SWPL goal tally for the season with all three goals in just over 30 minutes.

Despite continuing to dominate possession, Rangers could only add one second-half goal as Megan Bell crossed in from a free-kick which was headed home by Colette Cavanagh.

Rangers remain third in the table, seven points behind leaders Glasgow City but a point behind Celtic. Hamilton Accies sit in the relegation play-off spot but just two points behind Aberdeen.

