Premier League best bets: 33/1 Morgan Gibbs-White set for starring role vs Wolves

Fresh from tipping Ben Chilwell (33/1) and Alexis Max Allister (15/2), Jones Knows is back to try and take down the bookies again.

How did we get on last time?

Two Saturdays ago was one of those days were being on this Earth can be simply magnificent.

It all came together for the column as Ben Chilwell obliged at 33/1 by scoring first for Chelsea vs Leicester and minutes later Alexis Mac Allister fired first at 15/2 meaning our profit for the season catapulted from +3 to +41.5 as those that jumped on the Jones Knows train cashed in.

It normally happens once or twice a season so well played to those that timed it perfection. Seeing some people land the 280/1 double on both scoring first does make this pursuit all the more worth it.

Image: Chelsea's Ben Chilwell is congratulated after scoring

Of course, somehow that weekend was tinged with frustration, as the 12/1 treble somehow still manage to get beat.

Bournemouth covered their two or more offsides in the early kick-off vs Liverpool but Chilwell only managing to have one shot (but what a shot) when we needed two meant the bet fell in comical fashion. Arsenal went and landed their part of the bargain too on Sunday when beating Fulham and the game producing under 4.5 goals.

The betting gods work in mysterious ways.

P+L = +41.5

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Wolves wasn't the club for me. I said a nice farewell and they were giving me stick. It's only right to give it back. You want to prove a point."

Morgan Gibbs-White is a serious talent. And also a serious talker - as the quotes above showcase. Since leaving Wolves, the club he had called home since the age of eight, he has been happy to speak openly and let his emotions run wild on the pitch when it comes to his former club.

Both Wolves and Forest were charged by the Football Association for a melee which broke out at the end of their Carabao Cup tie, with Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui criticised after confronting Gibbs-White, who celebrated in front the Wolves fans with his fingers in his ears.

When you throw in a huge amount of relegation to the melting pot, this game has all the ingredients to spill over at a ground that has seen an average of 4.5 cards shown per-90 this season with 60 or more booking points landing in five of those 11 matches. The 11/10 with Sky Bet for 50 or more booking points should go close.

But I'm getting greedy and will be focusing on Gibbs-White to play a huge role in sparking the game into life. He averages two shots per-90 in home matches this season, scoring twice to a backdrop of 3.12 worth of expected goals showcasing an underperformance according to quality of chance created.

Also, with Brennan Johnson struggling for fitness, Gibbs-White will surely be grabbing the ball at any penalty taking opportunities. The 14/1 with Sky Bet for him to score first looks very tasty but I will be playing the 33/1 on him scoring and receiving a card as there has to be a chance of an over-the-top celebration that may involve a shirt-removal or a run towards the away end.