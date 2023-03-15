Alejandro Garnacho: Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag confirms injured winger will feature again before end of season

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Alejandro Garnacho will be out for "weeks" but revealed the Manchester United winger will play again before the end of the season despite suffering an injury against Southampton.

Garnacho was pictured leaving Old Trafford in a protective boot after a challenge from Southampton's Kyle Walker-Peters in Sunday's stalemate, which leaves United two points above fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

The 18-year-old's absence adds to manager Erik ten Hag's selection woes after it was confirmed Casemiro would miss the next four domestic matches through suspension due to picking up his second red card of the season against Southampton.

Speaking ahead of Man Utd's Europa League last-16 second leg fixture with Real Betis on Thursday, Ten Hag said: "I can't say exactly [when he will be back]. It will take weeks. It is a serious injury and not even a foul.

"Once again, after Christian Eriksen, we have a serious injury after a contact.

Antony is ill. We have options and we will see tomorrow. We have [Anthony] Elanga, Bruno [Fernandes] and Pelli [Facundo Pellistri].

"It is not a good decision. It is difficult to make a diagnosis quickly. I saw him limping and that is why I took him off."

He added: "He will be back before the end of the season. We need to get him back as soon as possible and we hope he is ready."

Man Utd's next six fixtures Real Betis vs Man Utd - Thursday - Europa League

Man Utd vs Fulham - Sunday - FA Cup

Newcastle vs Man Utd - April 2 - Premier League, live on Sky Sports

Man Utd vs Brentford - April 5 - Premier League

Man Utd vs Everton - April 8 - Premier League

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd - April 15 - Premier League

Injured Garnacho to miss 'very important' period for Man Utd

Garnacho had to drop out of the Argentina squad for the international break, which means the teenager will definitely be unavailable for United's games against Real Betis and Fulham.

"It is difficult to put into words how l'm feeling right now," Garnacho wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to help my team and team-mates in the upcoming games in what is a very important part of the season for us at Manchester United.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Manchester United and Southampton

"I am disappointed to also miss the opportunity to be with my team-mates of the Argentinian National Team in what would have been a great and proud moment for me and my family.

"This is part of football and our profession, however, I am already focused in my recovery. God has taught me to never give up and I will make sure I am back stronger than ever!"

Ten Hag: We have had talks with the Premier League Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag on a lack of consistency from referees:



"We have the injuries and the red cards. We have had some talks with them [the Premier League], yes.



"It is not about the referee, it is about us; we have to bring our performance and focus on that."

'We've had only one game this season with full squad'

Image: Christian Eriksen has not featured since January after suffering an ankle ligament injury in a 3-1 win over Reading.

Garnacho's injury has added to Manchester United's problems ahead of Thursday's Europa League game at Real Betis.

Garnacho, Antony and Anthony Martial have not travelled with the squad to Spain, while Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are still longer-term absentees.

Casemiro was sent off in the draw against Southampton but his four-match ban only impacts domestic games so he has travelled to face Betis, as have Marcel Sabitzer and Victor Lindelof after missing the Saints game.

Ten Hag's men headed to Spain boasting a three-goal advantage having won the first leg of this last-16 tie 4-1 at Old Trafford last Thursday, and ahead of the game the Dutchman bemoaned his side's luck with injuries this season but he insisted he would field as strong a side as possible against Manuel Pellegrini's side.

He said: "I think we have only had one game when we have had the full squad available. It was against Man City at home and that is the only time in the season.

Image: Antony has been ruled out of Man Utd's clash with Real Betis through illness

"Every other time in the season we have had a player suspended, injured or missing through illness.

He added: "It is always serious and we will play our best team. We have to put up a team that can adapt during the game.

"We know our opponent can, as they have really good players. We have to be ready to battle with them.

And on his side's demanding schedule, he said: "We can manage.

"We have players that can recover good in between games. We are in contact with medical and performance about what players can handle.

"We can mix it. When we are going into the final stages of the season, we can bring our best team."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Erik ten Hag says the refereeing decisions in the match against Southampton had a big influence on the game, as Casemiro was shown a red card

Sky Sports' Declan Olley:

Casemiro's sending off in the goalless draw against Southampton has given Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag a real midfield headache.

The Brazilian is set to miss the next four domestic games amid injuries to fellow midfielders Christian Eriksen, Marcel Sabitzer and Donny van de Beek.

Bruno Fernandes started in central midfield alongside Casemiro against Saints, but the Portugal international struggled in the deeper role as he lost possession 28 times - the most of any player in the match.

It is a performance that will leave Ten Hag unconvinced Fernandes can efficiently operate in a midfield two.

Scott McTominay was preferred ahead of Fred in Casemiro's absence as Ten Hag brought on the Scot just before half-time - and he performed well.

McTominay won the most duels (10) of any United player, and also made four tackles and four clearances - no United player made more.

Image: Casemiro is consoled by team-mate Antony after being sent off

So could Ten Hag now be forced to restore the 'McFred' midfield partnership?

The Dutchman said he will "consider overnight" how to play without Casemiro for the FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham and the Premier League matches against Newcastle (A), Brentford (H) and Everton (H).

Whatever he goes with, it will be a big test of his side who have been heavily reliant on the experienced 31-year-old this season.

United have a 43 per cent win-rate in the seven games they have been without him, compared to a 76 per cent win-rate in the 37 games he has played.

His absence is a costly one at a crunch time of the campaign.