Alfredo Morelos: Rangers to ask SFA why striker's goal was disallowed in Celtic loss

Rangers will write to the Scottish FA for an explanation over why Alfredo Morelos' first-half goal at Celtic Park was disallowed, Sky Sports News understands.

The striker tapped in Borna Barisic's corner, only to be penalised by referee Kevin Clancy for a push on defender Alistair Johnston.

Nick Walsh and Daniel McFarlane - who were on VAR duty - agreed with Clancy's decision, leaving the visitors furious.

The Ibrox side went onto lose 3-2 and are now 12 points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic, with seven games to go.

Following his first league defeat as Gers boss, Michael Beale said: "We definitely deserved something from the game.

"There are one or two decisions that I think have gone against us, so I'm a bit disappointed with that.

"Certainly, in terms of the goal Alfredo scores first half, their boy [Johnston] isn't trying to play the ball and if you look at Alfredo's shirt and the number on his back it's twisted round to his left shoulder. That would prove that both were at it."

'It is embarrassing'

Sky Sports co-commentator Ally McCoist questioned the decision and said: "It is absolutely embarrassing the way we are running VAR. We are a laughing stock. He gives him a little nudge."

Fellow co-commentator Andy Walker agreed with McCoist, while Sky Sports' Kris Boyd didn't hold back in the studio, adding: "It's embarrassing.

"It's a contact sport, Alistair Johnston has a grip of Alfredo Morelos and Alfredo Morelos has a grip of him as well.

"Then all of a sudden he decides to fall forward because he's caught under the ball.

"The both of them are at it. There is a push from Morelos - he's just trying to free himself.

"For me I don't think there's enough in it to be given as a foul and if it was at the other end the Celtic fans and Celtic players would be of the exact same opinion."

Sky Sports News revealed last January that Rangers held talks with the SFA over "a number of refereeing concerns" following their 1-1 draw at Aberdeen, which was also officiated by Clancy.

